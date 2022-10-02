Men’s soccer plays to scoreless draw at Columbia

Next Game: Northeastern 10/4/2022 | 7:00 PM October 04 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Northeastern History

NEW YORK – The Brown men’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Columbia to open Ivy League action Saturday evening in New York.

“Overall, there are definitely some positives to take from tonight,” Zisson Family Assistant Coaching Chair Jack Roberts said. “We came to a difficult place and kept a clean sheet. We got our first point in the league to get us started.”

The Bears outshot the Lions 10-6 and earned four Corners to their two, but just weren’t able to find the back of the net for the game-winner.

Each team put three shots on goal and Henrik Weiper stopped all three of Columbia’s chances. It was the freshman’s third win of the season and second shutout.

Both teams put one shot on goal in the first half. For the Bears, it was Jam’s Gogo Peters in the 35th minute, but his chance was saved by the Columbia goalie.

In the second half, Come on Dadzie and Noah Atanda each had a look on frame, but neither were able to convert.

The last chance for either side came in the 82ndn.d minute when Columbia sent a long shot in on goal from well outside the 18-yard box, but Weiper was ready and handled it easily.

“We know now that we have some difficult games coming up,” Roberts said. “So, we’ll look at what we did tonight and continue to try and improve.”

The Bears will host a pair of games this coming week beginning with Northeastern this Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 pm before welcoming Cornell to Providence on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m

