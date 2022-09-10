Men’s Soccer Plays to Exciting 2-2 Draw with UMBC

Next Game: at Loyola (Md.) 9/12/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 12 (Mon) / 4:00 PM at Loyola (Md.)

Bronx, NY – (September 9, 2022) – It was an exciting 90 minutes of action between the Fordham Rams and UMBC Retrievers on Friday night at Jack Coffey Field, seeing four goals in the first half and 29 shots overall between the teams. In the end, the men’s soccer match ended in a 2-2 draw.

UMBC (4-0-1) started the scoring in the 13thth minute, as an initial shot by Spencer Hanks was blocked with the rebound finding Taylor Calheira. Calheira put the rebound right back on frame deflecting off a Fordham player into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Fordham (2-1-2) answered that goal in the 16thth minute in a similar manner. Off a corner kick, Ben Shepherd found Daniel Espeleta for a shot that Quantrell Jones stopped, but Nathan Sims was right in the box to put home the rebound for his team-leading fourth goal of the year.

The Retrievers regained the lead in the 22ndn.d minute is an individual effort from Ryan Becher. Becher made a long run from the midfield and blasted a shot from 30 yards, beating a diving keeper for his third goal of the year.

The Rams then battled back to knot the match at two apiece in the 41stSt minute. Sebastian Fabrin played a long ball from the defensive half of the field to Espeleta on the right side. Espeleta crossed the ball to Paolo Primavera at the top of the box for the one-timer into the net for his first goal as a Ram.

Both squads fought hard over the next 49 minutes, but neither could find the decisive marker.

Online, Demetri Skoumbakis finished with three saves for Fordham with Conrado Duhour being credited with a defender save late in the second half, while Jones notched five saves for UMBC, including tipping a shot by Timo Hummrich just over the bar in the 87th minute.

The Fordham Rams will next be in action on Monday, September 12thas they head to Loyola (Md.) for a 4:00 PM contest.