Men’s Soccer Plays To Draw At VCU To Remain Unbeaten

RICHMOND, Va.– The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team remained unbeaten with a 0-0 draw at VCU in the Atlantic 10 opener on Saturday evening. The start through seven games marks the best opening to a season since the 2006 campaign in which the Minutemen were 6-0-1 to begin the year.

The Minutemen (5-0-2 Overall, 0-0-1 A-10) outshot VCU 11 to four in the final 45 minutes and finished with a 16 to 12 shot advantage. UMass put five shots on goal compared to four for the Rams and we’re led by two shots on goal from both Ryan Levay and Aidan Kelly .

Both Levay and Kelly were involved in some of the best scoring opportunities for the Minutemen on the night. Levay had an opportunity in front of goal in the 24th-minute following an Evan Fournier free kick from just outside the left corner of the 18-yard box. Fournier sent a cross to the far post for Levay, who headed it just over the goal for his second shot of the night.

The pair recorded consecutive shots on goal in the 61St– minute following a UMass corner, first with a Levay shot that was saved before a follow up attempt from Kelly was also stopped.

Alex Geczy and Matt Zambetti put together their second combined shutout of the season in goal for the Minutemen. Zambetti recorded two saves before being relieved in the 40th– minute by Geczy, who stopped three shots on the night in the final 50 minutes of play.

UMass returns home to Rudd Field on Tuesday for non-conference action against UMass Lowell at 4 pm and will host its first league game of the year at home on Saturday against Duquesne.

