Men’s Soccer Plays to Draw at Loyola Maryland

Baltimore, Md. – (September 13, 2022) – After waiting out the poor weather from Monday, the Fordham Rams were finally able to hit the pitch on Tuesday morning for their contest against the Loyola Greyhounds in Baltimore, Maryland. However, neither team could crack the scoreboard, leaving the match as a 0-0 draw at the Ridley Sports Complex.

The Rams tested Loyola goalkeeper Alex Boboc on multiple occasions in the first half, as he recorded four saves in the opening stanza.

The Greyhounds returned the favor in the second half, as did Fordham’s Demetri Skoumbakis was called upon to stop three shots on goal to end the game in a scoreless draw.

Overall, the match had a physical flavor to it with 27 total fouls being called with seven cautions handed out.

Loyola ended the match with an 18-9 shot edge over Fordham, while the Rams had the edge in corner kicks.

Fordham will next be in action on Saturday, September 17th, as the Rams host Rhode Island to begin Atlantic 10 play. Game time is set for 7:00 PM at Jack Coffey Field.