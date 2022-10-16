Men’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw with William Paterson

Next Game: New Jersey City University 10/19/2022 | 7:30 PM October 19 (Wed) / 7:30 PM New Jersey City University History

UNION, NJ (10/15/22) – Nico Ibanez scored his first career goal as the Kean University men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with William Paterson University on Saturday evening.

Opeoluwa Olaloko tallied a goal for the Pioneers who now stand at 4-7-2 overall and 1-4-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Dillon Konzelmann made three saves for the Cougars

who now stands at 5-6-4 overall and 1-2-3 in the NJAC.

Paterson Struck first in the 35th minute when Olaloko converted a penalty kick after a Cougars’ foul in the box. The Pioneers maintained a 1-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Ibanez tallied the equalizer in the 57thth minute as the sophomore beat a defender and scored in the upper right-hand corner. The Cougars had opportunities for the game-winner but couldn’t convert despite outshooting the Pioneers in the second stanza, 13-3.

Kean led on shots (16-7), shots on goal (5-4), and corner kicks (4-2).

Ibanez and Matt O’Shea both recorded four shots apiece.