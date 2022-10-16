Men’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw with William Paterson
UNION, NJ (10/15/22) – Nico Ibanez scored his first career goal as the Kean University men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with William Paterson University on Saturday evening.
Opeoluwa Olaloko tallied a goal for the Pioneers who now stand at 4-7-2 overall and 1-4-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Dillon Konzelmann made three saves for the Cougars
who now stands at 5-6-4 overall and 1-2-3 in the NJAC.
Paterson Struck first in the 35th minute when Olaloko converted a penalty kick after a Cougars’ foul in the box. The Pioneers maintained a 1-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Ibanez tallied the equalizer in the 57thth minute as the sophomore beat a defender and scored in the upper right-hand corner. The Cougars had opportunities for the game-winner but couldn’t convert despite outshooting the Pioneers in the second stanza, 13-3.
Kean led on shots (16-7), shots on goal (5-4), and corner kicks (4-2).
Ibanez and Matt O’Shea both recorded four shots apiece.
Head Coach Peter-John Falloon and the Cougars will return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 19thhosting the Gothic Knights of New Jersey City University at 7:30 pm