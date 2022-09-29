MEN’S SOCCER PLAYS TO 1-1 DRAW AGAINST AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL

Springfield, Mass. – The Le Moyne College men’s soccer team recorded a 1-1 draw on the road against American International College on Wednesday night in Northeast-10 Conference action.

The Yellow Jackets scored first in the second half, then Cameron Stuart (Fulton, NY/G. Ray Bodley) Drew a foul in the box and Alessandro Otte (Suderburg, Germany/Herzog-Ernst-Gymnasium Uelzen/Hochschule Wismar) converted the penalty kick to tie the game.

“We have to be better in the final third of the field,” said Le Moyne head coach Tom Bonus after the game.

With a little over 30 seconds left to play in the first half, the Dolphins were pushed up the field and most of the players were within AIC’s defensive third. The Yellow Jackets were able to clear the ball away but Michael Lantry (Syracuse, NY/Westhill/Syracuse/DePaul) hit the ball right back towards the crowd of players outside the AIC penalty area. The ball was headed away again and Le Moyne gained possession near the right sideline. With a defender challenging him Otte sent a pass in the air towards the top of the 18-yard box where Max Buesch (Odenthal, Germany/Gymnasium Odenthal/Bethany Lutheran) was standing among a group of AIC defenders. Buesch accepted the pass with his chest, and was able to put a volley from his right foot on target just under the crossbar in the center of the goal frame, but AIC’s Lucas Morales-Fernandez caught the shot with both hands to make the save and keep the match scoreless going into the Halftime break.

In the 58th minute Le Moyne goalkeeper Joh Mahr (Fayetteville, NY/Fayetteville-Manlius) made a great save on a shot from point-blank range, but on the ensuing corner kick AIC’s Leonardo Riby-Williams headed in Gianfranco Lopreiato’s cross at the far post to break the tie and give the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead.

The Dolphins did not have to spend very much time searching for the equalizer. Less than two minutes after conceding, Stuart got the ball on the right touchline, about 18 yards from the goal line.

An AIC defender tried to move him off the ball, but Stuart used his strength to absorb the contact and continue his run. The freshman got around his initial defender, faced up the two help defenders in the penalty area and then dashed towards the goal line.

As he ran after the ball an AIC defender bumped him hard and Stuart fell to the ground. As the foul occurred inside the penalty area, the referee awarded the Dolphins a PK.

Otte stepped up to take the kick for Le Moyne, and he placed his shot in the bottom left corner of the net to record his first goal of the season and tie the game at 1-1.

Stuart dribbled into the right side of the box again with just under 15:30 left to play in the game, then tried to make a move to his left around an AIC defender. The defender lunged forward in an attempt to dispossess Stuart, and the freshman forward fell to the ground.

The ball kept rolling to Stuart’s left, where Buesch hit a shot with his first touch towards the bottom right corner of the net. The shot was deflected by Morales-Fernandez and the ball hit the post and rolled past the goal line.

The Le Moyne bench petitioned for another penalty kick, asserting that Stuart was fouled once again in the box, but the referee awarded the Dolphins a corner kick instead of a PK.

Le Moyne, whose consistent pressure on the AIC defense resulted in four corner kicks during the second half, were given a kick from the right corner flag with 6:20 left in the game.

The ball was cleared away and Le Moyne gained possession near the right sideline. Standing about 30 yards from the goal line, Max Van Duin (Noordwijk, Netherlands/Teylingen College Leeuwenhorst/Free University of Amsterdam) sent a ball high in the air towards the middle of the box.

About five bodies Converged near the penalty kick spot, where the ball was heading, and Morales Fernandez came off his line with the intention of punching the ball away.

Lantry was one of the players in the area, and he was able to rise above the crowd and put a header towards the goal line. The contested header did not have much velocity and was looping towards the middle-right portion of the net.

It was inches from crossing the goal line when an AIC defender volleyed the ball out of the air away from the goal and back into the field of play. The Yellow Jackets were able to clear the ball and the score remained 1-1.

The Dolphins took 22 shots during the game compared to 14 for the Yellow Jackets.

The Le Moyne College men’s soccer team will next take on Southern Connecticut State University on Saturday in New Haven. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 6:00 pm