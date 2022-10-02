Men’s Soccer Plays to 0-0 Tie at NJIT

Next Game: at Bucknell University 10/4/2022 | 7 p.m October 04 (Tue) / 7 pm at Bucknell University History

NEWARK, NJ – Binghamton (1-6-3, 0-0-1 AE) battled to a scoreless tie against NJIT (3-3-4, 0-0-2 AE) in an America East men’s soccer match on Saturday night at Lubetkin Field at Mal Simon Stadium. The match marked the Bearcats’ second shutout of the season and the first time in three attempts that they have gained at least one point against the Highlanders in conference action.

After being outshot 11-1 in the first half, Binghamton regrouped and held an 8-7 advantage over the final 45 minutes of play. Despite the final 18-9 deficit in total shots, the Bearcats did finish with a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda , who has not allowed a goal in his last 138 minutes of action, finished with three saves against NJIT. At the other end of the field, Caden Pellito made four saves – all in the second half.

Binghamton nearly won the match in the closing seconds of play. With 10 seconds left, senior back Michael Bush heaved a long throw-in towards the goal. Redshirt junior forward Anthony Lazaridis shot the ball towards the net but Pellito blocked it from close range to preserve the tie.

“I thought Tonight was a good, competitive game and overall, I am pleased with how we ended it,” head Coach Paul Marco said. “We grew competitively tonight. We didn’t hit the lull at the 75th minute like we did against Vermont last week. We are definitely getting better.”

Binghamton travels to Bucknell on Tuesday for a 7 pm non-conference match.

NOTE: Binghamton has now gone seven straight matches without allowing a first-half goal.