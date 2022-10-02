Men’s Soccer Plays Stockton to 1-1 Draw

Next Game: at New York University 10/4/2022 | 7:00 PM October 04 (Tue) / 7:00 PM at New York University History

UNION, NJ (10/1/22) – Quadri Okunola notched a goal as the Kean University men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Stockton University on Saturday evening.

Kelvin Gyamfi tallied an assist for the Cougars who now stand at 4-4-3 overall and 0-1-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Aiden Hoenish scored for the Ospreys who now stand at 7-3-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the NJAC.

After a scoreless first half, the Cougars struck first in the 48thth minute when Okunola scored on a header that was served in by Gyamfi.

Stockton found the equalizer in the 73rdrd minute when Hoenish converted on a penalty kick after a handball in the box.

Neither side found the back of the net in the final 20 minutes as each team picked up a point in the NJAC standings.

Stockton led on shots (13-10), shots on goal (7-3) and corner kicks (5-3).

Matt O’Shea posted three shots, while Dominic Ridge made six saves in 90 minutes of work.