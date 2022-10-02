Men’s Soccer Plays Stockton to 1-1 Draw
UNION, NJ (10/1/22) – Quadri Okunola notched a goal as the Kean University men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Stockton University on Saturday evening.
Kelvin Gyamfi tallied an assist for the Cougars who now stand at 4-4-3 overall and 0-1-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Aiden Hoenish scored for the Ospreys who now stand at 7-3-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the NJAC.
After a scoreless first half, the Cougars struck first in the 48thth minute when Okunola scored on a header that was served in by Gyamfi.
Stockton found the equalizer in the 73rdrd minute when Hoenish converted on a penalty kick after a handball in the box.
Neither side found the back of the net in the final 20 minutes as each team picked up a point in the NJAC standings.
Stockton led on shots (13-10), shots on goal (7-3) and corner kicks (5-3).
Matt O’Shea posted three shots, while Dominic Ridge made six saves in 90 minutes of work.
Head Coach Peter-John Falloon and the Cougars will return to action in Riverdale, NY on Tuesday, Oct. 4thagainst the Violets of New York University at 7:00 pm