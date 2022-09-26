Men’s Soccer Players of the Week – Sept. 26



Men’s Soccer Player of the Week: Jed Bowman, Flagler

Bowman scored goals in both Flagler wins last week. The senior defender from Billericay, England, got his first of the season as the Saints finished USC Aiken 4-2, scoring on the only shot he attempted. Against North Georgia he scored the game-winning goal with 14 minutes to play as the Saints went on to win 3-1 and move into third in the PBC standings. Bowman is now second on the team with two goals on the season.



Men’s Soccer Defender of the Week: Sacha DeCorte, Young Harris

DeCorte guided a Mountain Lion defense to a pair of shutout wins last week. The freshman from Viezenbeek, Belgium, played all 180 minutes against Georgia Southwestern and USC Aiken as YHC won the two games by a combined score of 9-0 and extended the team’s scoreless streak to 432:25, having not allowed a goal since Sept. 10. The Mountain Lions held GSW to six shots in a 4-0 win with just two shots allowed on goal, they held the Pacers to nine shots, four on goal, in a 5-0 win. Young Harris leads the PBC with only four goals allowed on the season and a 0.50 team GAA, which is ranked #10 in NCAA Division II. YHC also leads the PBC and is ranked second in the nation in shutout percentage with six clean sheets in eight games.



Men’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: Lorenzo Ferrari, Lander

Ferrari played 180 shutout minutes last week as Lander went 1-0-1. The Graduate student from Cremona, Italy, made six saves in a 1-0 road win at Clayton State. They then made three more saves on the road as Lander and Georgia Southwestern battled to a 0-0 tie. Clayton State and GSW are the #2 and #3 scoring offenses in the PBC (Lander is #1). Ferrari has yet to allow a goal since assuming the starting position and has played 270 consecutive shutout minutes for the Bearcats.

For a complete list of men’s soccer Weekly award winners, please click here.