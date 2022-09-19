Men’s Soccer Players of the Week – Sept. 19



Men’s Soccer Player of the Week: Matteo Landais, Georgia Southwestern

Landais helped keep the Hurricanes atop the PBC standings as he scored a goal and added two assists in a win over Clayton State as GSW went 1-0-1 on the week. The junior forward from Chevrollier, France, scored the first and game-winning goal against the Lakers, striking in the 21St minute as he received a brilliant ball from Alexander Lozano, took one touch and finished with his left foot for a 1-0 lead. Eleven minutes later he threaded a pass through three Defenders in the box to Lucas Bedleg, who made it 2-0. They collected another assist on GSW’s fourth goal for four points in the match. Landais is tied for the league lead with six goals on the season, he is also tied for the lead in assists. He leads the PBC with 2.13 points per game which is 18th in NCAA Division II.



Men’s Soccer Defender of the Week: Jed Smith, Lander

Smith led a Bearcat defense to a pair of shutouts last week as Lander went 1-0-1. The senior from Essex, England, played all 180 minutes in the two games, starting with a 1-0 win over USC Aiken in which Lander held the Pacers to one shot on goal. In addition, Smith scored the lone goal of the game in the 76thth minute, his first of the season. They followed that up with another 90 minutes in a 0-0 tie against Young Harris, holding the Mountain Lions to just three total shots and just one shot on goal and no shots attempted in the second half. The two shutouts by Lander were their first two of the season as they are tied for first in the PBC standings with a 2-0-1 league record.



Men’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: Henrick Timgren, Young Harris

Timgren played 180 shutout minutes in two matches for the Mountain Lions as the team went 1-0-1. The junior from Helsingberg, Sweden, made three saves as YHC beat North Georgia 2-0. They then made three more saves as Young Harris handed Lander their first shutout of the season in a scoreless tie. He has three shutouts in the four games he has started this season and leads the Peach Belt with a 0.75 goals against average and in shutouts per game.

