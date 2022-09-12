Men’s Soccer Players of the Week – Sept. 12



Men’s Soccer Player of the Week: Marco Gueli, Lander

Gueli drove the Bearcat offense in two games last week, turning in a hat trick in the conference opener against #19 North Georgia. The junior from Calw, Germany, scored three goals and added an assist as Lander won their PBC opener on Wednesday. It is one of three hat tricks in the PBC so far this season and his seven points is the most in a single match by any league player this year. He followed that up with an assist in a loss against Tampa on Saturday. Gueli is currently tied for the league lead in goals and tied for second in goals per game; he is tied for second in assists and tied for the league lead in total points.



Men’s Soccer Defender of the Week: Jed Bowman, Flagler

Bowman anchored a Saint defense that allowed only one goal over two games as Flagler went 1-0-1 in two league games last week. The senior from Billericay, England, helped keep Georgia Southwestern, tied for second in the PBC in goals per game, off the scoreboard in a 3-0 win. They followed that up by holding Young Harris to just eight total shots, including three on goal, in a 1-1 tie on the road, playing all 180 minutes on the week. Flagler currently sits atop the PBC standings with a 1-0-1 conference record. The team has allowed only five goals to be scored against them this season.



Men’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: Tirso Trueba, Flagler

Trueba played all 180 minutes in two matches last week, allowing just one goal and making 10 saves. The sophomore from Puebla, Mexico. Made a career-high eight saves and earned his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Georgia Southwestern. GSW outshot Flagler in that game 14-12. He then made two saves as Flagler tied Young Harris 1-1 on the road, keeping the Saints unbeaten in conference play. Trueba is currently third in the PBC in goals against average, save percentage and saves per game.

