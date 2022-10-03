Men’s Soccer Players of the Week – Oct. 3



Men’s Soccer Player of the Week: Geo Rios, Clayton State

Rios broke the Clayton State career mark for assists as he had three on the week as the Lakers went 2-0. The junior from Lawrenceville, Ga., had two assists as the Lakers beat Young Harris 2-1 on the road. The second assist came with five minutes left to play as he sent a ball across from deep in the corner to Isaac Pimenta, who one-touched it home for a 2-1 win. He added a third assist on the first and game-winning goal in a 2-0 win over North Georgia. That broke the Clayton State school record to give him 28 in his career, which is tied for 14th in PBC history. Rios leads NCAA Division II with eight assists on the season.



Men’s Soccer Defender of the Week: Alistair Danjon, Lander

Danjon contributed both defensively and offensively in the Bearcats’ Lone game last week. The senior defender from Reims, France, helped hold Flagler to just five shots, three on goal, in Lander’s 2-1 win. He was also a part of both Bearcat scores, heading home the first goal on a set piece in the 14th minute. He then Assisted on the game-winner in the 23rd minute as he sent a cross into the box where Marco Gueli put it home. The Lander defense then kept Flagler off the board for the final 70 minutes of the game. Lander is third in the PBC in team goals allowed average.



Men’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: David Magala, Clayton State

Magala played all 180 minutes with only one goal allowed as the Lakers went 2-0. The sophomore from Tucker, Ga., made two saves with one goal allowed as Clayton State beat Young Harris 2-1 on the road. YHC led the game 1-0 in the 33rdrd minute, but Magala kept them off the scoreboard for the remainder as the Lakers rallied with two goals in the final 15 minutes. He then picked up his second shutout of the season, making two more saves in a 2-0 win over North Georgia. Magala is currently second in the PBC with a 1.08 goals against average.

