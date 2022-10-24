Men’s Soccer Players of the Week – Oct. 24



Men’s Soccer Player of the Week: Langston Blackstock, Clayton State

Blackstock was on fire in two matches last week with five total goals and two assists. The Graduate student forward from Marietta, Ga., began the week with his second hat trick of the season in a win over USC Aiken, adding an assist. They added two more goals and another assist in a win over Young Harris. He becomes the only PBC player with two hat tricks on the season, both of which are tied for the most goals in a game in the conference this year. His seven points against USCA are also tied for the most in a game. Blackstock is currently ranked fifth in NCAA Division II in goals per game and seventh in total goals with 14 on the season. He is also ranked sixth nationally in points per game.



Men’s Soccer Defender of the Week: George Winser, Flagler

Winser helped guide a Flagler defense that recorded a pair of shutouts last week as they made a run toward hosting PBC Tournament games this weekend. The freshman from Hook, England, played all 180 minutes in both games, starting with a 2-0 win at Georgia Southwestern. The Saints held GSW to just four total shots in that game. Winser added an assist on the second goal. Flagler then upended #12 Lander 1-0, the first shutout loss for Lander this season. The Saints held the Bearcats to 10 total shots in the game, picking up back-to-back shutouts for the first time this season. Flagler has four shutouts in their last six games and now leads the PBC with only 15 goals allowed on the year.



Men’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: Tirso Trueba, Flagler

Trueba recorded back-to-back shutouts for the first time this season, playing all 180 minutes in two Saints wins. The sophomore from Puebla, Mexico, made three saves against Georgia Southwestern in a 2-0 win and six more against #12 Lander in a 1-0 upset. Trueba has played more minutes in goal than any other PBC keeper and is currently ranked second in the conference in shutouts per game and save percentage. He is also third in goals allowed average and saves per game.

