Men’s soccer places program-record 11 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Team
Zayyan Ahmed, Ethan Ballek, Willie Cardona, Welnilton Da Silva Jr., Jack Dearie, Carter Hensley, Cameron Joyce, Conor Pugh, Declan Quill, Daniel Starr and Misei Yoshizawa make up the list from Tech.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.
Pugh, who netted three goals for the Hokies this season, earned his second appearance on the league’s academic team this season. Joice, a fall Graduate in 2022, made his second appearance on the list, as well.
VIRGINIA TECH HONOREES
Zayyan AhmedVirginia Tech, D, Commercial Development and Investment
Ethan BallekVirginia Tech, M, Business – Undecided
Willie CardonaVirginia Tech, M, Public Health
Welnilton Da Silva Jr.Virginia Tech, D, Sports Media and Analytics
Jack DearieVirginia Tech, D, Management
Carter HensleyVirginia Tech, M, Business – Undecided
Cameron JoyceVirginia Tech, D, Human Development
Conor Pugh**, Virginia Tech, F, Economics
Declan QuillVirginia Tech, M, Biology
Daniel StarrVirginia Tech, F, Business Information Technology
Misei YoshizawaVirginia Tech, M, Sports Media and Analytics