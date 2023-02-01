Men’s soccer places program-record 11 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Team

Eleven members of the Virginia Tech men’s soccer team were selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Men’s Soccer Team, as announced by the league on Wednesday. The 2022 group sets a new program record, breaking the mark set by seven student-athletes on the 2007 team.

Zayyan Ahmed , Ethan Ballek , Willie Cardona , Welnilton Da Silva Jr. , Jack Dearie , Carter Hensley , Cameron Joyce , Conor Pugh , Declan Quill , Daniel Starr and Misei Yoshizawa make up the list from Tech.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

Pugh, who netted three goals for the Hokies this season, earned his second appearance on the league’s academic team this season. Joice, a fall Graduate in 2022, made his second appearance on the list, as well.