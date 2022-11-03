Men’s Soccer Places Five on All-Conference Team, Including Three on First-Team
Rock Hill, SC – The South Atlantic Conference officially announced the 2022 SAC Men’s Soccer All-Conference teams on Wednesday morning, with five Bears earning recognition. Dani Fernandez, Carles Montoliu Lobo and Adrian Martina were named First-Team All-Conference, Oliver Gardner was named Second-Team All-Conference, and Luis Hernandez was named Third-Team All-Conference. LR’s three players on the First-Team were tied for the most in the conference.
Fernandez earns his second First-Team All-Conference Honor and third overall All-Conference nod. The 2020-21 SAC Defensive Player of the Year has earned recognition in all three of his years at Lenoir-Rhyne. The Madrid, Spain native led the LR defense as the center back, and also scored two goals this year, one of which was a game-winner.
Montoliu Lobo earns his third straight First-Team All-Conference Honor in the midfield. The Valencia, Spain native scored four goals and had two assists on the year. He also was the 2021 SAC Scholar-Athlete for men’s soccer, and was the 2021-22 SAC Man of the Year, given to the student-athlete who exemplifies the highest standards on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.
Martina earns First-Team recognition in her first year in Hickory. The Avila, Spain native led the Bears with six goals and four assists, racking up 16 points on the year. He also earned a SAC Offensive Player of the Week Honor in September.
Gardner makes the Second-Team All-Conference Squad for the second time in his career as a defender. The Braunton, England native scored one goal on the year (a game-winner) and dished out two assists.
Finally, Hernandez made the Third-Team All-Conference Squad in his grad transfer year. The Barton transfer and Madrid, Spain native scored four goals on the year and led LR with five assists.
Lenoir-Rhyne will continue to Chase a SAC Tournament title on Friday when they take on No. 1 seed Wingate in the semifinals at 11 am in Charlotte.
2022 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer All-Conference Teams
First-Team
F – Peter Plougmand, Mars Hill
F – Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial
F – Mark Radoki, Limestone
F – Adrian MartinaLenoir-Rhyne
MF – Carles Montoliu LoboLenoir-Rhyne
MF – Pedro Santos, Wingate
MF – Angelo Fabricio, Limestone
MF – Nic Carsh, Carson-Newman
D – Owen Marshall, Wingate
D – Gustavo Palmeri, Coker
D – Dani FernandezLenoir-Rhyne
D – Stefan Roeb, Limestone
GK – Aleksa Janjic, Wingate
Second Team
F – Willem Krujik, Carson-Newman
F – Emil Svenander, Wingate
F – Antonio Ferreira, Limestone
F – Bautista Vecchi-Ramello, Catawba
MF – Celestin Blondel, Coker
MF – Filip Jensen, Mars Hill
MF – Nikola Sotra, Coker
MF – Kriton Kiousis, Lincoln Memorial
D – Matty Tricker, Coker
D – Alejo Bzurovski, Catawba
D – Oliver GardnerLenoir-Rhyne
D – Niclas Wittur, Wingate
GK – Jasper Rump, Coker
Third Team
F – Frederic Benedix, Coker
F – Ignacio Alconchel, Tusculum
F – Che’ Richards, Coker
F – Sebastia Cerda-Tous, Catawba
MF – Andres Osorio, Anderson
MF – Louis Pereira-Scott, Emory & Henry
MF – Luis HernandezLenoir-Rhyne
MF – Peter Majer, Lincoln Memorial
D – Eric Schmutzer, Carson-Newman
D – Ben King, Carson-Newman
D – Alex McNally, Lincoln Memorial
D – Joao Martinho, Anderson
GK – Zak Stiffler, Catawba
Offensive Player of the Year
Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial
Defensive Player of the Year
Owen Marshall, Wingate
Freshman of the Year
Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial
Coach of the Year
Gary Hamill, Wingate
Fair Play Award
Emory & Henry
Statistical Champions
Goals per Match: Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial | 0.94
Points per Match: Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial | 1.94
Assists per Match: Stefan Roeb, Limestone | 0.62
Goals Against Average: Aleksa Janjic, Wingate | .667
Save Percentage: Aleksa Janjic, Wingate | .782
Shutouts: Aleksa Janjic, Wingate | 7
Team Points per Match: Limestone | 6.94
Team Goals per Match: Limestone | 2.38
Team Assists per Match: Limestone | 2.19
Team Shutouts: Wingate | 7
Team Goals Against Average: Wingate | .629
Team Winning Percentage: Wingate | .694