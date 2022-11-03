Men’s Soccer Places Five on All-Conference Team, Including Three on First-Team

Rock Hill, SC – The South Atlantic Conference officially announced the 2022 SAC Men’s Soccer All-Conference teams on Wednesday morning, with five Bears earning recognition. Dani Fernandez , Carles Montoliu Lobo and Adrian Martina were named First-Team All-Conference, Oliver Gardner was named Second-Team All-Conference, and Luis Hernandez was named Third-Team All-Conference. LR’s three players on the First-Team were tied for the most in the conference.

Fernandez earns his second First-Team All-Conference Honor and third overall All-Conference nod. The 2020-21 SAC Defensive Player of the Year has earned recognition in all three of his years at Lenoir-Rhyne. The Madrid, Spain native led the LR defense as the center back, and also scored two goals this year, one of which was a game-winner.

Montoliu Lobo earns his third straight First-Team All-Conference Honor in the midfield. The Valencia, Spain native scored four goals and had two assists on the year. He also was the 2021 SAC Scholar-Athlete for men’s soccer, and was the 2021-22 SAC Man of the Year, given to the student-athlete who exemplifies the highest standards on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.

Martina earns First-Team recognition in her first year in Hickory. The Avila, Spain native led the Bears with six goals and four assists, racking up 16 points on the year. He also earned a SAC Offensive Player of the Week Honor in September.

Gardner makes the Second-Team All-Conference Squad for the second time in his career as a defender. The Braunton, England native scored one goal on the year (a game-winner) and dished out two assists.

Finally, Hernandez made the Third-Team All-Conference Squad in his grad transfer year. The Barton transfer and Madrid, Spain native scored four goals on the year and led LR with five assists.

Lenoir-Rhyne will continue to Chase a SAC Tournament title on Friday when they take on No. 1 seed Wingate in the semifinals at 11 am in Charlotte.

2022 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer All-Conference Teams

First-Team

F – Peter Plougmand, Mars Hill

F – Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial

F – Mark Radoki, Limestone

F – Adrian Martina Lenoir-Rhyne

MF – Carles Montoliu Lobo Lenoir-Rhyne

MF – Pedro Santos, Wingate

MF – Angelo Fabricio, Limestone

MF – Nic Carsh, Carson-Newman

D – Owen Marshall, Wingate

D – Gustavo Palmeri, Coker

D – Dani Fernandez Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Stefan Roeb, Limestone

GK – Aleksa Janjic, Wingate

Second Team

F – Willem Krujik, Carson-Newman

F – Emil Svenander, Wingate

F – Antonio Ferreira, Limestone

F – Bautista Vecchi-Ramello, Catawba

MF – Celestin Blondel, Coker

MF – Filip Jensen, Mars Hill

MF – Nikola Sotra, Coker

MF – Kriton Kiousis, Lincoln Memorial

D – Matty Tricker, Coker

D – Alejo Bzurovski, Catawba

D – Oliver Gardner Lenoir-Rhyne

D – Niclas Wittur, Wingate

GK – Jasper Rump, Coker

Third Team

F – Frederic Benedix, Coker

F – Ignacio Alconchel, Tusculum

F – Che’ Richards, Coker

F – Sebastia Cerda-Tous, Catawba

MF – Andres Osorio, Anderson

MF – Louis Pereira-Scott, Emory & Henry

MF – Luis Hernandez Lenoir-Rhyne

MF – Peter Majer, Lincoln Memorial

D – Eric Schmutzer, Carson-Newman

D – Ben King, Carson-Newman

D – Alex McNally, Lincoln Memorial

D – Joao Martinho, Anderson

GK – Zak Stiffler, Catawba

Offensive Player of the Year

Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial

Defensive Player of the Year

Owen Marshall, Wingate

Freshman of the Year

Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial

Coach of the Year

Gary Hamill, Wingate

Fair Play Award

Emory & Henry

Statistical Champions

Goals per Match: Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial | 0.94

Points per Match: Harry Cooke, Lincoln Memorial | 1.94

Assists per Match: Stefan Roeb, Limestone | 0.62

Goals Against Average: Aleksa Janjic, Wingate | .667

Save Percentage: Aleksa Janjic, Wingate | .782

Shutouts: Aleksa Janjic, Wingate | 7

Team Points per Match: Limestone | 6.94

Team Goals per Match: Limestone | 2.38

Team Assists per Match: Limestone | 2.19

Team Shutouts: Wingate | 7

Team Goals Against Average: Wingate | .629

Team Winning Percentage: Wingate | .694