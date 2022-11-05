Men’s Soccer Opens Postseason Play at Evansville

Well. 6 SIUE (5-8-2, 2-6-0 MVC)

at No. 3 Evansville (6-4-6, 3-2-3 MVC)

Sun., Nov. 6, 2 p.m

Live stats: gopurplepleases.com/sidearmstats/msoc

Live video: ESPN+

THE COUGARS: Are coming off a home loss to Missouri State, 2-0 Wednesday in their home finale.

CONFERENCE CALL: SIUE will make its ninth appearance in the MVC Tournament. The Cougars own a 7-5-2 record and two tournament titles (2014, 2016).

FIVE ALIVE: SIUE’s five goals against USI were the Cougars’ most in a game since returning to Division I in 2008 and the first since a 5-0 win over Wisconsin-Parkside in September 2007.

SQUAD GOALS: SIUE is fifth in the MVC with 16 goals scored. The Cougars are seventh in total points in the league with 47.

SERIES STUFF: SIUE is facing Evansville for the third time this season, the Purple Aces have won the last three meetings in the series. Prior to that, SIUE was unbeaten in 9 consecutive games in the series (7-0-2). SIUE won the only other meeting between the two in the Championship, defeating Evansville 2-1 in the 2016 semifinal, on its way to the title.