Men’s Soccer Opens MIAC Play with 3-0 Shutout Over St. Scholastica

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team opened MIAC play Tuesday afternoon at home, shutting out St. Scholastica 3-0. The Gusties remain unbeaten at 4-0-2 overall and 1-0-0 in the MIAC, while the Saints drop to 1-3-2 overall and 0-1-0 in the league.

Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 9:43 mark of the first half. Yahya Basir (So., Minneapolis) Assisted on the score for his first point of the season. The score remained 1-0 at half but that quickly changed as Sam Just (Jr., Lakeville) hammered home his first goal of the season 3:29 into the second with the help of Ethan Glissendorf (Jr., Sioux Falls, SD).

Gustavus controlled possession in its attacking half for a majority of the contest and Carlos Robles (So., Minneapolis) added an insurance goal with 2:40 left on the clock. Parker Flynn (Fy., Houston, Texas) was credited with the helper.

The Gusties outshot the Saints 15-6 as Wesley Sanders (Sr., Urbandale, Iowa) notched his fourth clean sheet of the season. Sanders made three saves in the complete game win.

“Today wasn’t quite as comfortable as the score maybe suggests,” Head Coach Tudor Flintham said. “However, overall we are happy with the opportunity to learn and improve. We talk about not tripping on the path because you are focused on the finish line. Today’s game, along with distractions like national and regional ranking, can be a challenge to your collective focus. But there was no serious complacency and the boys took care of business. We are also extremely happy with the fourth clean sheet and that’s something we will continue to build our game around. Right now we don’t concede goals in the run of play and out guys see that as a trophy for each game.

“The goals were also beautiful today and we loved the split pass from Rivaldo Pena (Fy., Rochester) to the great run from Yahya. Then another great run from Owen and recognition of when to arrive between the posts. But also, the program got a big boost from the first MIAC goals for Sam who hit a beauty from outside the box, and Carlos who scored a great combination goal. I think the boys gave them a bit of a hard time because it took this long, but it’s all in fun and because we know those two can add more goals to their game.”

Gustavus travels to Carleton on Saturday for a 3:30 pm kickoff.