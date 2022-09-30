Men’s Soccer Opens Ivy Play Saturday at Yale Riding Four-Match Win Streak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team opens its 2022 Ivy League schedule Saturday night in the Nutmeg State against unbeaten Yale University.

MATCH DAY 8: Penn at Yale

Saturday, Oct. 1 | 7 p.m

Video Stream (ESPN+) | International Stream | Live Stats

The Series with Yale

All-time, the Quakers are 52-42-12 against the Bulldogs, including a 9-2-5 mark in the last 16 matches dating back to 2005.

Five of the last seven contests have reached double overtime, including a 2019 1-0 Penn win, Yale’s only Ivy League loss during its conference championship season.

About Yale

The Bulldogs enter Saturday 4-0-3 this season, and 8-2-6 overall dating back to last season. The Bulldogs played to a 1-1 draw with Duke on Tuesday, snapping a streak of four straight one-goal victories, three of those coming on the road. Paolo Carroll has scored in four matches and totaled five of the team’s 13 goals this season. Kahvah Zahiroleslam and TJ Presthus are tied for second with two goals each. Elian Haddock has played all 630 minutes in net thus far, posting a 1.29 goals-against average and 0.763 save percentage, including a six-save shutout in a 1-0 win against Soccer Six member Villanova on September 11.

Quaker Notemeal

* The Red and Blue have won four straight matches for the first time since the 2010 season.

* The Quakers are tied for sixth in the country with a +16 goal differential, scoring 3.00 goals per match (also tied for sixth in the country) and allowing just 0.714 goals per match (t-23rd in the country).

* Michael Hewes is tied for the team lead with five goals, all coming in the team’s last three matches.

* Ben Stitz who entered the year with three career goals in 48 matches, has five goals in his last four matches and is tied with Hewes and Stas Korzeniowski for the team lead. Korzeniowski has already surpassed his scoring output from last season.

* Charlie Gaffney had two assists in Penn’s win over Mount St. Mary’s, two more against FDU, and leads the team with five overall.

* Last Sunday against DePaul, the Quakers scored at least three goals for the fourth straight match. It marked the first such occurrence for the program since the end of the 1982 and beginning of the 1983 season, and the first occurrence within the same season since 1973.

* Penn has out shot and earned more Corners than its opponent in all seven matches this season. In all, they’ve taken 80 more shots and 39 more shots on goal than their opponents through seven matches. They’ve also taken 33 more corner kicks.

* Defensively, the Quakers have held all seven opponents this season to five shots on goal or fewer.

* Goalkeeper Nick Christoffersen has allowed one goal or fewer in all seven matches this season, as well as 14 of his 16 career starts.

* Under head Coach Brian Gill Penn has held 41 of its 55 opponents to one goal or fewer.

