Men’s Soccer opens home schedule Saturday against IUPUI

DAYTON — The Wright State men’s soccer team kicks off its home and Horizon League schedule against IUPUI on Saturday, the first of two straight home contests for the Raiders. Saturday’s match is scheduled for a 5 pm start at Alumni Field and is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN+.

MATCH INFORMATION

Saturday, September 10 – 5 pm – Watch – Live Stats

LAST TIME OUT

Wright State tallied its second-most shot attempts to date this season, but the Raiders were unable to find the back of the net as they fell 2-0 at Ohio State Monday night. The Raiders recorded 11 shots, including two from each Joe Kouadio , Nico Likulia & Reverend Manthey . The 11 shots were shy of only the season opener against Stetson, when Wright State totaled 16 attempts.

SCOUTING THE JAGUARS

IUPUI is off to a 1-1-2 start under first year head Coach Sid van Druenen, with its win coming over Eastern Illinois last Friday at home. The Jaguars lost their only road contest to date, 3-1 at Evansville back on August 28. IUPUI was 3-12-1 last season with a 2-8 Horizon League mark, missing the Horizon League Tournament. Longtime Raider Assistant van Druenen was named the head coach of the Jaguars in February and will meet the Raiders in the Horizon League opener for both sides.

HISTORY VS. IUPUI

Wright State and IUPUI will meet for the 23rd time, with the Raiders holding an 18-4-0 all-time mark against the Jaguars. Wright State is a perfect 10-0 in the series in matches played at Alumni Field.

HOME SWEET HOME

Wright State begins a stretch of three of the next four contests at home on Alumni Field when the Raiders welcome IUPUI to town. Wright State keeps the home vibes going next Tuesday as it hosts Duquesne, and the familiar pitch is a beautiful site after the Raiders opened the year with a season-long four-game road stretch, its longest since having four straight road games in 2018. The Raiders played a total of 6 consecutive games away from home to end the 2019 season, ending the regular season on the road at IUPUI before three Horizon League Tournament contests and two games in the NCAA Tournament.

INTERNATIONAL FLARE

Wright State’s 2022 roster features six international players from Brazil, England, France, Portugal, Spain and Wales, while nine states are represented: Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

WELCOME TO THE TEAM

Wright State welcomes 10 new players to this year’s roster – seven transfers and three freshmen. Uche Odemena , Cameron Radeke and Max Williams begin their Collegiate Careers this fall, while Jacob Adams , Noah Boffo , Kobe Perlaza , Dominic Ruffolo , Brady Shapiro , Logan Smith and Cole Werthmuller continue their Careers in the Green and Gold.

HORIZON LEAGUE RAIDERS

Four Raiders received All-Horizon League honors last fall, including Returners Reece Allbaugh (Second Team), Conner Osterholt and Brock Pickett (All-Freshman Team). Allbaugh finished the season with a team-leading 17 points in 2021 behind six goals and five assists as he played in 15 matches with eight starts and accumulated over 700 minutes of action. He scored all six of his goals during Horizon League play, including a hat trick against Cleveland State in a comeback win. Osterholt tallied a trio of goals, all in Horizon League play, with nine starts as he played in 16 matches and nearly 800 minutes. He finished the year with 25 shot attempts, the third-most on the Raider roster, while his 14 shots on goal were the most on the team. Pickett started seven matches and played in 15 matches overall last fall across just shy of 800 minutes.

NEXT UP

Following Saturday’s match, Wright State remains at home to take on Duquesne on Tuesday night with a 5 pm scheduled kickoff. The Raiders travel to Green Bay next Saturday afternoon, but then return back to Alumni Field to host Northern Kentucky on September 24.