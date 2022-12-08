Men’s Soccer Opens College Cup Against #3 Syracuse on Friday

Cary, NC — Riding a seven-match winning streak, the Creighton Men’s Soccer opens up the College Cup against #3 Syracuse on Friday, December 9 at 5:00 pm (CT). The match will be televised on ESPNU.

Series History: First Meeting

This will be the first meeting in men’s soccer program histories for Creighton and Syracuse.

Scouting Creighton (13-4-6)

Creighton’s sixth appearance in the College Cup and first since 2012 has come by way of an incredible post season run of seven straight wins, four of which have been over top-25 teams. This is the first time the Bluejays have won seven consecutive since the 2015 team won 15 straight to start the season.

Junior Duncan McGuire’s opening goal against Duke Saturday was his 22nd in 2022, extending his lead as the nation’s top goal scorer and tying Ray Nikodem (1980) for most goals by a Bluejay in a single season.

With the three goals past the nation’s best defense in Duke, the Bluejays have now scored two plus in eight consecutive games. Creighton’s mark of 2.74 goals per game is good for second most in DI men’s soccer.

Fifth year goalkeeper Paul Kruse delivered eight crucial saves against #4 Duke, his second highest mark on the season.

Scouting Syracuse (17-2-4)

Syracuse’s path to its second College Cup appearance saw them take down two top-20 teams to win the ACC tournament prior to going through Penn, #14 Cornell, and Vermont to reach the semifinals.

In Syracuse’s 2015 College Cup run, the Orange’s center back pairing consisted of USMNT’s Miles Robinson and Canada’s 2022 World Cup starter Kamal Miller. This season, Syracuse’s elite defense has surrendered two goals in just two of 23 matches.

Secured by goalkeeper Russell Shealy, the Orange have kept 11 shutouts with the country’s fourth-best clip of .597 goals against average.

Syracuse’s offense is led by Levonte Johnson who has a nations-best seven game-winning goals with a team-best 10 goals and six assists. Sophomore Nathan Opoku has also added nine goals and six assists for the Orange.

Bluejays Advance to Sixth College Cup

Creighton’s match against #3 Syracuse will be the sixth College Cup appearance for the Bluejays, getting there in 1996, 2000, 2002 2011, 2012 and 2022.

The only time Creighton advanced to the Finals was in 2000.

McGuire Named MAC Herman Award Semifinalist

Creighton junior Duncan McGuire (Omaha, Neb.) took a step toward the most prestigious individual Honor in NCAA Division I Soccer, becoming one of 15 Semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy Award, announced on Wednesday, December 7.

The NCAA leader in goals scored, McGuire tied the Bluejay single season record with his 22 goals in Creighton’s Elite Eight win at #4 Duke on Saturday, December 3.

McGuire opened the 2022 season with a bang, scoring three goals and an assist in Creighton’s season-opening 6-0 win over Oakland on August 25. The Bluejay forward added two additional goals in the following match, a 6-1 win over Rutgers on August 28. The two-match total of 11 points led to the National Player of the Week Honor from the United Soccer Coaches Association on Aug. 31.

The judicious Marksman continued to add to his goal total throughout the season, scoring in 15 different contests. One of McGuire’s more amazing stretches this season came from October 19 to November 13, scoring at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.

His best performance of the season came against Seton Hall in the BIG EAST Championship Semifinals. McGuire delivered four goals to lift Creighton to a 6-0 win over the Pirates on November 11. He went on to score six goals during Creighton’s three-match surge to claim the BIG EAST Tournament Title, earning National Player of the Week honors from College Soccer News.

The dominant season reached a new level in the postseason as McGuire scored nine goals and dished out two assists to help the Bluejays advance to the program’s sixth College Cup with a seven-match winning streak.

Creighton has had one previous MAC and Hermann Award winner; current head coach Johnny Torres won each award in 1997. The two Awards merged in 2002.

The 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 6, 2023 to formally announce this year’s winners. Voting for the 2022 men’s Finalists (3) is now open online. Voting continues through Dec. 13. The men’s Finalists will be released on Dec. 14.

McGuire and the Bluejays take on #3 Syracuse on Friday, December 9 (5:00 pm on ESPNU).

Common Opponents

Creighton and Syracuse had one common opponent during the 2022 regular season in Connecticut. The Orange defeated Connecticut 5-0 on September 5 while the Bluejays tied Connecticut 1-1 in a match that had 13 minutes played on September 17 and 77 played on September 18. Syracuse also fell to Villanova 2-1 in an exhibition, who Creighton beat 3-1 on Oct. 1.

Underdogs in Cary

Of the four teams in the College Cup, Syracuse (#3) is the only team to be ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll on Nov. 6. The Orange are also the only squad to have the advantage of a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament.

Pittsburgh was last ranked #24 in the Oct. 30 United Soccer Coaches poll, Indiana was #16 in the Sept. 18 poll, and Creighton was last ranked #7 in the first United Soccer Coaches poll of the season on Aug. 28.

McGuire and O’Malley Earn United Soccer Coaches Association All-East Region Honors

A pair of Creighton men’s soccer players, Duncan McGuire and Owen O’Malley were recognized on Wednesday, December 7 as the duo earned All-East Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches Association.

McGuire claimed All-East Region First Team, while O’Malley earned All-East Region Third Team. Earlier in the day, McGuire was also named a semifinalist for the Mac Hermann Award.

The NCAA leader in goals scored, McGuire tied the Bluejay single season record with his 22 goals in Creighton’s Elite Eight win at #4 Duke on Saturday, December 3. McGuire opened the 2022 season with a bang, scoring three goals and an assist in Creighton’s season-opening 6-0 win over Oakland on August 25. The Bluejay forward added two additional goals in the following match, a 6-1 win over Rutgers on August 28. The two-match total of 11 points led to the National Player of the Week Honor from the United Soccer Coaches Association on Aug. 31.

His best performance of the season came against Seton Hall in the BIG EAST Championship Semifinals. McGuire delivered four goals to lift Creighton to a 6-0 win over the Pirates on November 11. He went on to score six goals during Creighton’s three-match surge to claim the BIG EAST Tournament Title, earning National Player of the Week honors from College Soccer News.

O’Malley has tallied eight goals and six assists to total 22 points this season. The North Carolina native is third on the Bluejays in goals and second in assists. He has a pair of game-winning goals, delivering the decisive strike in Creighton’s 6-1 win over Oakland on August 25 and in the Bluejays’ 3-1 win over Villanova on October 1. Owen has amassed 1,571 total minutes during the 2022 season , helping Creighton return to his hometown of Cary to compete in the College Cup.

McGuire and O’Malley each collected All-BIG EAST First Team honors, while McGuire was the BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year.

In total, 12 members of the BIG EAST Conference were recognized on the United Soccer Coaches Association All-Region Teams.

Who’s Johnny

Johnny is the 2nd person ever to win the MAC Hermann Trophy and then make the College Cup as a head coach, joining Todd Yeagley.

Yeagley won the MAC Hermann Trophy in 1994 and has coached Indiana to five College Cups, including 2022, and led the Hoosiers to the 2012 national title in his first College Cup trip as a head coach.

Let’s Go Streaking

The Bluejays are currently on a seven match winning streak, the longest active winning streak among the four semifinal teams, followed by a four match winning streak by #3 Syracuse. It is also the Bluejays Longest winning streak since winning 15 straight matches to start the season in 2015. in 2012 (Oct. 2 – Nov. 18). The Bluejays also had an 11-match win streak during Creighton’s run to the NCAA College Cup in both 2011 and 2012.



Unseeded Teams Have a History of Success

Creighton and Pittsburgh both came into the NCAA Tournament with a tough road as the Bluejays and Panthers each hosted opening round contests in the 48-team gauntlet.

The Bluejays and Panthers are the 13th & 14th unseeded team to reach the College Cup since the NCAA started seeding 16 teams in 2003.

Of the previous 12 teams to reach the College Cup, two teams have gone on to win the National Championship. UC Santa Barbara was the first unseeded team to claim a national championship in 2006, while unseeded Marshall secured the national title in 2020.

Unseeded Teams to Reach College Cup

(Since Seeding 16 Teams in 2003)

2003 – Santa Clara (lost in semifinals)

2004 – Duke (lost in semifinals)

2005 – SMU, Clemson (both lost in semifinals)

2006 – UC Santa Barbara (won national championship)

2007 – Massachusetts (lost in semifinals)

2011 – Charlotte (lost in national championship game)

2014 – UMBC (lost in semifinals)

2018 – Akron (lost in national championship game),

Michigan State (lost in semifinals)

*2020 – Marshall (won national championship),

North Carolina (lost in semifinals)

2022 – Creighton, Pittsburgh

Creighton College Cup Accolades

Making their sixth College Cup appearance in school history, Creighton has had six athletes named to the All-College Cup Team. Four Bluejays earned the Honor during 2000, while Mike Tranchilla is the only Bluejays to receive the Honor twice. Current Assistant coach, Mike Gabb, Secured a spot on the All-College Cup Team in 2000.

Mike Tranchilla (2000, 2002)

Brian Mullan (2000)

Ishmael Mintah (2000)

Mike Gabb (2000)

Joe Wieland (2002)

Brian Holt (2011)

Bluejay Goal Scorers in College Cup History

In five previous College Cup Appearances (1996, 2000, 2002, 2011 and 2012), Creighton has scored four goals. The last Bluejays to score a goal in a College Cup game was Mike Tranchilla against No. 15 Stanford on Dec. 13, 2002 in the 15th minute (14:22) of play. The Bluejays have not scored a goal in their last two College Cup Appearances and in total have not scored a goal in a College Cup match in 283:25 minutes.

Creighton College Cup Goal Scorers

Ross Paule vs. #4 St. John’s (12/13/96)

Brian Mullan vs. #16 Indiana (49th Minute, 12/8/00)

Mike Tranchilla vs. #16 Indiana (124th Minute, 12/8/00)

Mike Tranchilla vs. #15 Stanford (15th Minute PK, 12/13/02)



Bluejays Can Rely On Coaching Staff For College Cup Experience

Both head Coach Johnny Torres as well as Assistant Coach Michael Gabb have reached the College Cup for Creighton as a player and now as a coach. The combination of the two have been part of each Bluejay College Cup appearance.

Torres played for the Bluejays first College Cup Squad in 1996, alongside Bluejay Women’s head Coach Ross Paule. Gabb was Creighton’s goalkeeper in 2000 as the Bluejays reached the Championship Final, then again in 2002.

The 2022 Squad is Gabb’s first appearance as a coach, while Torres was on the staff as an Assistant in 2011 and 2012.

1996: Torres was a player

2000 & 2002: Gabb was a player

2011 & 2012: Torres was an Assistant Coach

2022: Torres is the head coach,

Gabb is an assistant coach.