Men’s Soccer Opens Big South Slate With 1-1 Draw At High Point Friday Night

HIGH POINT, NC – Gardner-Webb broke open the scoring in the first half on Friday night, but High Point countered with an equalizer just minutes after Halftime as the Runnin’ Bulldogs opened the 2022 Big South Conference Slate with a 1-1 draw on the road against the Panthers from Vert Stadium.

For the third consecutive match, freshman forward Pablo Brimeaux found the back of the net for Gardner-Webb (3-2-1) when he notched his fourth goal of the season in the 32n.d minute – unassisted – to lift GWU to an early 1-0 advantage.

After taking the one-goal lead into halftime, High Point answered on the other side of the action, however, putting home the equalizer in the 49th minute to even the match at 1-1.

Despite Gardner-Webb also playing a man down for the final 13:50 of action following a red card to Marcovich Brown the Runnin’ Bulldogs fended off the Panthers down the stretch, anchored by a critical late save in the 88th minute from goalkeeper Javier Ramirez to keep the draw intact and to help GWU solidify a point in the standings to open conference play.

“Pablo was able to give us a lead in the first half and into halftime, which is always a good spot to be in,” said head Coach Tony Setzer . “We allowed High Point to answer, but then our guys did a good job on defense to prevent them from scoring again, especially there in the last 13 minutes being down a man.”

Gardner-Webb tallied 11 shots to High Point’s 14, with both teams finishing with four shots apiece on target. Seven of those shots for the Dawgs came in the first half, with the final four being added in the final frame. Both goalies – Ramirez for GWU and Trent Holden for HPU – made three saves apiece.

“We always want to win, but we are happy to leave here with a point,” continued Setzer. “High Point was last year’s Big South runner-up and got picked to finish second in the league’s preseason poll, so this outcome is encouraging to start off the conference portion of our schedule.”

Brimeux paced the Runnin’ Bulldogs with a team-high three shots. Teammate Odal Brown added two of his own off the bench, with both landing on target, while six other GWU players all finished with one shot apiece.

Following its Big South opener, Gardner-Webb will return to non-conference action on Tuesday, September 20 when it travels to Johnson City, Tennessee to take on ETSU. Opening whistle is slated for 6 pm