Men’s Soccer on the Road at James Madison

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team (4-3-6, 1-0-5 Sun Belt) Returns to the pitch when the Chanticleers travel to Harrisonburg, Va., to face James Madison (5-6-4, 1-2- 3 Sun Belt) in an important Sun Belt Conference matchup.

COASTAL VS. JAMES MADISON

Friday night’s match will be the first time the two teams have met on the pitch.

LAST TIME OUT

Coastal Carolina picked up its first Sun Belt Conference win of the season with a 2-1 home win over Old Dominion on Oct. 23.

The Chanticleers picked up two first-half goals in a similar fashion. Alvaro Garcia-Pascual took a pass from Maurice Hauser at midfield and launched a 40-yard chip shot towards the goal as ODU’s goalie had come a little too far from the goal. The 25th-minute goal gave the Chants a 1-0 lead, which they would never relinquish.

Hauser got in on the goal-scoring with a chip shot of his own when Alex Kinateder gave him a pass in the middle of the field. Just as Hauser passed the midfield stripe, he launched a shot towards goal as ODU’s goalie once again was a little too far out in front of the goal and could not get back in time to keep the perfectly distanced shot from reaching the back of the net. The goal came just seconds before halftime as the Chants held a 2-0 lead.

ODU did cut the score in half in the 59th minute but could not find the back of the net again for the rest of the match.

CHANT TALK

Garcia-Pascual now has 17 points on the season to lead the Chants, while Hauser follows with nine points.

For their efforts over the past week of action, Joey Batrouni was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Hauser was named the Offensive Player of the Week.

SCOUTING THE DUKES

James Madison is currently tied for seventh in the conference standings with six total points, just two points behind the Chants.

Cameron Arnold is the leading scorer for JMU with 13 points on five goals and three assists. His goals and assists totals are both team-highs.

Tyler Clegg has scored seven points (3 goals, 1 assist), with Clay Obara, Evan Southern, and Ethan Taylor all scoring six points each.

Sebastian Conlon has played 14 matches in goal and has allowed 19 goals on the season with a 1.37 goals against average. He has 53 saves on the season and has three shutouts to go along with one combined shutout.

The match can be watched live on ESPN+. Links to watch the match live and for live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

