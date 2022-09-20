Men’s soccer nationally ranked in United Soccer Coaches, D3soccer.com polls

GRANVILLE, Ohio (September 20, 2022) – After an undefeated start (4-0-2) six matches into its 2022 season, the Denison University men’s soccer team had been ranked No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, and checks in a No. 23 in the D3soccer.com Top 25 Poll.

Denison has earned three straight 2-1 comeback victories over Grove City College, Capital University and Marietta College after going down 1-0 in the first half in each of those matchups. Senior forward Ethan Miracle who leads the Big Red with seven goals so far this season, notched the game-tying goals against both Grove City and Capital before scoring both the tying-goal and the game-winning goal against Marietta last Friday night.

Sophomore goalkeeper Tommy Prokos has yet to allow more than two goals in a match while Sporting a 0.69 goals-against average and a .833 save percentage, which leads the North Coast Athletic Conference in both categories, to go along with a pair of shutouts in Denison’s first two matches of the season. As a team, the Big Red are first in the conference in goals allowed (4).

In addition to the national rankings, the Big Red are also ranked third in the United Soccer Coach NCAA DIII Region VII poll behind only No. 3 nationally-ranked Kenyon College (5-0) and No. 8-ranked Carnegie Mellon University (6-0).

Denison is currently two-thirds of the way through the nonconference portion of its schedule as they will host John Carroll University, which was coincidentally ranked No. 16 by the United Soccer Coaches in their preseason poll. The Big Red and the Blue Streaks will square off starting at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, September 21, in what will be Denison’s first action of the season at Barclay-Thomsen Field.

NCAA Division III United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll

NCAA Division III United Soccer Coaches Regional Rankings

D3soccer.com Men’s Top 25