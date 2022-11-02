Men’s Soccer Moves On With Quarterfinal Win Over West Virginia Wesleyan

Wheeling, W.Va. – Tuesday night marked the first Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff game in Wheeling since 2013 and the first ever at Bishop Schmitt Field. The Wheeling Men’s Soccer team (8-10-1, 7-8-1) showed up for their fans as they advanced to the MEC Semifinals with a 1-0 win over #5 Seeded West Virginia Wesleyan. It was the Cardinals first playoff win since 2018 as they continue on their journey towards the MEC Championship game.

Before the game, the All-MEC First Team honorees were recognized and Freshman Diego Buenano was presented with his MEC Freshman of the Year Award. After the Celebration was over, the offense began, being spearheaded by Buenano. The freshman put his first shot on the net in the second minute and put another shot off the net just a minute later. Wheeling ended up taking the game’s first four shots and didn’t allow a West Virginia Wesleyan shot until the game’s 23rd minute. After a few Cardinal’s fouls, the team got the ball back and brought it up the field. Christian Ruud made a run towards the Offensive zone and slung the ball to Richard Afolayanka in front of the net. Afolayanka took the shot with his left foot and Wheing went ahead 1-0 in the game.

The Cardinals entered the day 4-1-1 when Afolayanka had at least one goal in the game and looked to keep that string going. The Bobcats would get off one more shot in the half, and Austin Aaron made the save to keep Wheeling ahead 1-0. The Cardinals outshot West Virginia Wesleyan 5-2 in that first half and went into the locker room leading 1-0. While the Cardinals were ahead, they were still looking to add on to help secure their advancement to the semifinals. As they came out for the second half, Wheeling brought many of their starters back into the lineup as they looked for a similarly fast start in the second half.

However, it was the Bobcats that came out strong, putting a shot on net in just the 46th minute. However, Aaron made a big save and kept Wheeling ahead. The Cardinals would end up taking 11 shots in the second half, but couldn’t add on to their 1-0 lead. Wheeling tried to add on in the 64th minute when Christian Ruud and Salem Mwelwa each put a shot on net. However, both shots were saved and the Cardinals continued to hold their 1-0 lead. The Cardinals defense held strong throughout the night, but West Virginia Wesleyan nearly tied the game in the 86th minute. After a foul on Hamza Memon, the Bobcats were set up with a free kick. They moved the ball in front of the net and Aaron made a huge diving save to keep Wheeling ahead. They went on to win 1-0.

Richard Afolayanka led the offense with the lone goal of the night while taking four shots and putting one on goal. Diego Buenano also added four shots, one on net, as the Cardinal’s two top scorers led the way. Sam Clark added two shots and Christian Ruud, TJ Cherry, Salem Mwelwa, Harry Martin and Armando Loynaz each took shots. Austin Aaron picked up the shutout in his first playoff start, finishing with three saves on the night. They now move on to the MEC Semifinals as they get set to take on #1 Charleston.

The Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team returns to action for the MEC Semifinals round on Thursday, November 3rd, when they face #1 Charleston.