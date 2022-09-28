Men’s Soccer Moves into Regional Rankings

Kansas City, Mo. – (September 28, 2022) – For the first time this season, the Fordham men’s soccer team cracked the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region Rankings this week, checking in at #9.

The Rams are one of six Atlantic 10 teams in the Southeast Regional Rankings this week along with Dayton (3rd), Duquesne (4th), Rhode Island (6th), Loyola Chicago (7th), and Massachusetts (10th). The remaining teams ranked in the Southeast Region include Marshall (1St), Kentucky (2n.d), Georgia State (5thth), and South Carolina (8th).

Fordham (3-1-5) enters the regional rankings on the strength of an eight-match unbeaten streak. It is the longest streak for the team since a nine-match stretch in the spring 2021 campaign that ended with an Atlantic 10 Championship and a trip to the NCAA Championship for the Rams.

The Rams’ strength of schedule also contributed, as the team has played one of the toughest schedules through the month of September (21St in the NCAA) with more quality opponents to come (12th in the NCAA).

The first of those quality opponents comes to Fordham on Saturday, as the Rams host Massachusetts for a 7:00 PM match at Jack Coffey Field as part of Family Weekend in the Bronx. The Rams will also host Alumni Night on Saturday.