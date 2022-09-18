Men’s Soccer: Macalester Held to Scoreless Draw with Augsburg

Next Game: University of Wisconsin-Superior 9/20/2022 | 7:30 PM Sept. 20 (Tue) / 7:30 PM University of Wisconsin-Superior History

St. Paul, Minn. – The Macalester College men’s soccer team Hosted Augsburg in its second MIAC Matchup of the season. Both teams played strong, going back-and-forth on chances. However, the teams remained scoreless at the end of 90 minutes. The draw brings Macalester’s record to 2-2-3 (1-0-1 MIAC).

Macalester stood strong on the defensive end all game. Center backs, first year Nick Kent (Minneapolis, Minn./St. Louis Park) and senior Jacob Kresnicka (Elmhurst, Ill./York Community) led the back line, shutting down multiple Auggie attacks. Sophomore Alexis Bromberg (Palo Alto, Calif./Henry M. Gunn) and junior Zade Alafranji (Sacramento, Calif./Sacramento Waldorf School/Davis Legacy) moved the ball up the field from the wings to set up chances for the Scots. Yet the first 45 minutes ended without a goal.

In the second half, junior Branko Sciortino (Los Altos, Calif./Bellermine College Prep) had back-to-back shots that were saved by Augsburg’s goalkeeper. Sophomore Hans Haenicke (Lisle, Ill./ Benet Academy) had two shots for the Scots in the final 10 minutes of the game. Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Price (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech) made five saves in the second half to deny the Auggies a goal, and help the Scots walk away with a point in the 0-0 draw.

The Scots’ next game will be Tuesday Sept. 20. Macalester hosts University of Wisconsin-Superior at 7:30 pm at Macalester Stadium.