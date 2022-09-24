Men’s Soccer: Macalester Falls to St. Olaf in MIAC Contest

Next Game: at Bethel University 9/28/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 28 (Wed) / 4:00 PM at Bethel University History

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College men’s soccer team dropped a MIAC game to St. Olaf College, 4-0 Saturday afternoon at Macalester Stadium. The Scots fall to 2-3-3 overall and 1-1-1 in conference play, while the Oles improve to 5-3, 3-0 MIAC.

In the first half, Macalester had a good scoring chance in the 19th minute, when the sophomore forward Hans Haenicke (Lisle, Ill./Benet Academy) took a shot from the left side that rang off the near post. Less than five minutes later, St. Olaf’s Casey McCloskey finished a pass from the right with a shot from 10 yards out to put the Oles on top, 1-0. Then in the 33rd minute, St. Olaf scored when a corner kick was inadvertently deflected in by a Scots’ defender. The Oles made it 3-0 in the 40th minute, when Shea Bechtel scored from 15 yards out.

Macalester had a scoring chance early in the second half, when a cross from Haenicke was deflected just inches wide by the junior midfielder Branko Sciortino (Los Altos, Calif./Bellermine College Prep) in the 56th minute. In the 78th minute, the Oles were awarded a penalty kick following a foul in the Scots’ penalty area. Victor Gaulmin converted the penalty kick for a 4-0 lead. Despite controlling play for the majority of the second half, the Scots were unable to get on the scoreboard.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Price (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech) made two saves, while Austin Williams had four saves for the Oles.

Macalester continues conference play on Wednesday, Sept. 28 with a game at Bethel University. The MIAC Matchup begins at 4:00 pm in Arden Hills, Minn.