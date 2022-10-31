Men’s Soccer: Macalester faces Saint John’s in the MIAC Playoffs

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College men’s soccer team begins postseason play Tomorrow with a quarterfinal match against Saint John’s at 2:00 pm at Macalester Stadium in the MIAC Playoffs. The Scots are the third seed, while Saint John’s is the No. 6 seeds

This marks the eighth consecutive year that Macalester has appeared in the MIAC Playoffs. The Scots, who finished 8-5-3 overall and 7-2-1 in conference play, are led by junior Branko Sciortino (Los Altos, Calif./Bellermine College Prep) and sophomore Hans Haenicke (Lisle, Ill./ Benet Academy). Both Sciortino and Haenicke have each scored six goals for the Scots so far this year. Junior Zade Alafranji (Sacramento, Calif./Sacramento Waldorf School/Davis Legacy) leads the Scots in assists with four, while senior Thomas Dono (Plymouth, Mich./Salem) has tallied three goals and three assists. In the back, Macalester is led by the sophomore goalkeeper Sam Price (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech).

Saint John’s, who finished 7-6-3 overall and 4-5-1 in conference, placed sixth in the MIAC standings. The Johnnies feature Alex Bowman, who has scored five goals this fall. In their meeting earlier this season, the Scots won 2-1 on Oct. 22. Sciortino drove in both goals for the Scots while Bowman scored the lone goal for Saint John’s.

Macalester has a 3-1-1 record in the quarterfinal round of the MIAC Playoffs and a 10-10-1 record in all MIAC Playoff games. The Scots won the playoff title in 2009. The quarterfinal winners will advance to Wednesday’s semifinals matches, with regular season Champion Gustavus hosting the lowest seed, and No. 2 St. Olaf hosting the other semifinalist.

Macalester students who attend the game will receive free admission courtesy of Alumni. Game time is set for 2:00 pm at Macalester Stadium. The Gates open at 1:00 pm Click here for tickets.

2022 Men’s Soccer MIAC Playoffs

Quarterfinals | Tuesday, Nov. 1

Well. 6 Saint John’s at No. 3 Macalester | 2:00 p.m

Well. 5 Bethel at No. 4 Carleton | 2:00 p.m

Semifinals | Wednesday Nov. 2

TBD at No. 1 Gustavus | 2:00 p.m

TBD at No. 2 St. Olaf | 2:00 p.m

Championship | Saturday Nov. 5

Semifinal winners, highest remaining seed hosts | 2:00 p.m