Men’s Soccer: Macalester Ends Season with 1-0 Loss to Saint John’s

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester College men’s soccer team played in the quarterfinals today of the MIAC Playoffs. The Scots Hosted Saint John’s. It was a close game, but the Johnnies defeated the Scots 1-0.

The teams were evenly matched and battled to create dangerous offensive chances. Junior Zade Alafranji (Sacramento, Calif./Sacramento Waldorf School/Davis Legacy) forced a save from the Johnnies’ keeper in the 15th minute. The Scots also had multiple opportunities that narrowly missed the frame from junior Branko Sciortino (Los Altos, Calif./Bellermine College Prep), and Seniors Joey Stern (Chicago, Ill./Francis W. Parker) and Milosz Fernandez-Kepka (Las Vegas, Nev./Indiana University HS). Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Price (Chicago, Ill./Lane Tech) made three saves in the half to keep the game tied at the break.

The Johnnies went up 1-0 quickly in the second half, squeaking the ball into the net. However, the Scots continued to fight. Fernandez-Kepka had an opportunity saved in the 67thth minute. Defenders Jacob Kresnicka (Elmhurst, Ill./York Community), sophomore Alexis Bromberg (Palo Alto, Calif./Henry M. Gunn), and first years Nick Kent (Minneapolis, Minn./St. Louis Park) and Sam Hirons (Golden, Colo./Golden) kept the Johnnies at bay throughout the half, but the Lone goal proved to be the difference and the Scots fell 1-0. Saint John’s moves on to the semifinals against No. 1 Seeded Gustavus.

Macalester ends its season 8-6-3 (7-2-1 MIAC). The Scots return 23 to the field next season.