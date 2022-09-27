Men’s Soccer Loses to Benedictine





Angel Dominguez

Contributing Writer

The Men’s soccer Stars visited the Benedictine Eagles Wednesday night. Dominica struggled to break into the game early on and despite Goalkeeper Oscar Cerritos’ (Fr.) countless saves inside the “18”, the Stars fell 1-0 down shortly before the end of the first half. Senior midfielder Nick Kowalczyk (Sr.) worked his way up the field to support forwards John Cronnoly (So.) and Vicente Castro (Sr.), the forward line started to gain some momentum heading into halftime.

At the start of the 2nd half Cerritos (Fr.) made yet another great save off a Benedictine corner kick. The subbing on of Narcizo Ibarra (So.) & Jesus Lopez (Sr.) brought fresh legs in the 2nd half to help the Stars get right back into the game. Despite the hard-fought game, the Stars undefeated record was broken by the Benedictine Eagles to a score of 1-0.

Regardless of the result the Stars move forward! The Men’s soccer team will kick off the set of Homecoming games this Saturday, with the Women’s (4-2-2) game following shortly after as well as the Volleyball team’s (4-6) game at 4pm. The Office of Student Life invites all to this year’s Homecoming tailgate, festivities will include food trucks, live DJ & much more! All faculty, staff, students, and guests are welcome! Tailgate Festivities kickoff at 12pm.

