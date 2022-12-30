Men’s Soccer Loses 3-0 at No. 22 UNH in AE Semifinals

DURHAM, NH – Top-seeded New Hampshire (13-4-0) – ranked No. 22 in the Nation – handed fifth-seeded Binghamton (6-9-4) a 3-0 setback in an America East men’s soccer semifinal game on Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium. The loss ended the Bearcats’ deepest postseason run since 2015.

New Hampshire Wasted little time in taking a 1-0 lead. Eli Goldman scored from close range in the second minute, with the assists going to Johann von Knebel and Chris Pinkham.

Binghamton stayed within striking distance until the 58th minute when Moise Bombito finished off a corner kick by Jamie Davis. The Wildcats then iced the match on a goal by Paul Mayer in the 72nd minute, with the assists going to Pinkham and von Knebel.

New Hampshire finished with a 15-7 advantage in total shots and a 5-0 lead in shots on goal.

Despite the loss, Binghamton turned its season around in dramatic fashion in 2022. After going 0-6-2 in their first month, the Bearcats went on a 6-2-2 run heading into the semifinal match at New Hampshire. Binghamton defeated UMBC 3-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinal round to record its first conference tournament win since 2015.