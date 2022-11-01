Men’s soccer loses 2-1 to Lafayette on Senior Day

After a critical defensive stand by Lafayette College (9-5-3) American University men’s soccer (6-5-5) fell to the Leopards in a 1-2 loss on Oct. 29.

In the 27th minute of the game, Lafayette senior forward Marcos Kitromilides passed the ball to the senior midfielder Yiannis Panayides at the top of the 18-yard box, prompting Panayides to rifle the ball into the back of the net.

The first 27 minutes of the first half featured several key defensive plays by both teams, including one save from each team’s goalkeeper.

In the 73rd minute of the game, Kitromilides found the back of the net off an assist by Lafayette’s sophomore midfielder Jack Borden . This gave the Eagles a 2-0 disadvantage going into the final 20 minutes of the game.

After 11 more minutes of play, AU senior midfielder Matthias Cooper was fouled in the penalty area. Cooper’s penalty shot flew past the goalkeeper, making the score 2-1 with seven minutes left in the game.

AU spent five of the final seven minutes of the game on the Leopards’ side of the pitch, working to find any opportunity to score the equalizer.

However, the Eagles’ attempts would prove to be futile, as Lafayette made a key defensive stand to prevent AU from tying the game in the final minutes.

America’s five Seniors and two Graduate students were recognized in a ceremony before the game. Senior defender Damian Searchwell senior midfielder Matthias Cooper senior forward Max Wright senior midfielder Jack Green Graduate forward Jerry Zouantcha and Graduate defender Ben Severe were given picture frames with small cut-outs of their jerseys inside of them.

Head Coach Zach Samol described the impact that the Seniors have had on the team postgame.

“This is such a great group of guys who are such good people,” Samol said. “We rely on them a lot, and we’re going to miss their leadership.”

The Eagles look to close out the season with a win against Navy it’s wednesday Nov. 2 .

[email protected]

More from The Eagle