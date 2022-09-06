Men’s Soccer Loses 2-0 at St. Bonaventure

Next Game: Niagara University 9/9/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN3 Sept. 09 (Fri) / 7 pm Niagara University History

OLEAN, NY – Matthew Wrobel scored twice in the second half, lifting host St. Bonaventure (2-2-0) to a 2-0 win over Binghamton (0-4-0) in a non-conference men’s soccer game on Monday night at the Tom and Marra Sports Complex.

In a match that was played in a driving rainstorm, the Bearcats suffered their third straight shutout defeat. The Bonnies held a slim 12-11 shot advantage for the game, but it was Wrobel that proved to be the difference.

In the 67th minute, Wrobel headed in a corner kick by Thomas Yegbor. It was his first goal of the season.

Wrobel iced the match with an unassisted goal in the 89th minute. He broke in behind the Bearcat defense and while his initial shot was saved by the Graduate student goalkeeper PJ Parker he got his own rebound and fired it into the net.

Despite the results, head coach Paul Marco was pleased with the way the team played despite the outcome.

“We played well enough tonight to come out with a different result than what we got,” he said. “Our soccer was Cleaner than the other night (against Colgate) and we shared the ball better. We are improving but Tonight we didn’t take advantage of the scoring chances that we had – and they did.”

For the second time in three matches, the Bearcats had a goal that was disallowed due to an offsides call. Against the Bonnies, it came in the 38th minute with the match still scoreless.

Possession time between the two squads was even at 50 percent.

Binghamton Returns home to face Niagara on Friday at 7 pm