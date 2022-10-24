Men’s Soccer Loses 2-0 at No. 22 Vermont

Next Game: University of Hartford 9/27/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ Sept. 27 (Tue) / 7 pm University of Hartford History

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Well. 22 Vermont (7-1-1, 1-0-0 AE) scored twice in the final 15 minutes to defeat Binghamton (0-6-2, 0-1-0 AE) in an America East men’s soccer match on Saturday night at Virtue Field. The Catamounts, who are No. 22 in the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Poll and No. 30 in the College Soccer News Poll, represent the first nationally-ranked team that the Bearcats have faced this season.

Through 75 minutes, the Catamounts had a 13-5 lead in total shots. Binghamton, however, had a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

From there, however, Vermont had the final eight shots of the match and scored twice during that stretch. Ironically, it was an own goal in the 75th minute that broke the scoreless tie.

In the 81st minute, Noah Egan padded the Catamounts’ lead to 2-0. Adrian Schulze Solano was credited with the assist.

Both goalkeepers – senior Mats Roorda of Binghamton and Nathan Silveira of Vermont – finished with three saves.

“Our guys played a tough match against a very good opponent tonight,” head Coach Paul Marco said. “It was a pretty even match for 75 minutes but we weren’t able to close out the match the same way.”

With the first half ending in a 0-0 tie, Binghamton has now gone five matches without surrendering a first-half goal.

Binghamton Returns home to face Hartford on Tuesday at 7 pm It marks the first meeting between the two teams since Hartford left the America East Conference last May.