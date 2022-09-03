Men’s soccer loses 1-0 to Colgate

Next Game: at St. Bonaventure University 9/5/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ Sept. 05 (Mon) / 7 pm at St. Bonaventure University History

VESTAL, NY – Aiden Dovack scored in the 23rd minute, lifting Colgate (2-0-1) to a 1-0 win over Binghamton (0-3-0) in a non-conference men’s soccer game on Friday night at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The match marked the home opener for the Bearcats and was played before 756 fans.

Davock, who now has two goals for the season, finished off a cross from Cason Stafford. He headed the ball into the upper-right corner of the net.

Despite surrendering the goal, Graduate student goalkeeper PJ Parker finished with six saves during the match. It was his first start of the season.

At the other end of the field, Oliver Townsend made a pair of stops from close range to preserve the shutout.

Although the Bearcats held a 56-44 edge in percentage of possession time, the Raiders finished with a 13-7 advantage in total shots.

“Overall, I thought it was a very competitive match,” head Coach Paul Marco said. “I thought that our individual performances – both attacking and Defending – weren’t up to snuff today. That’s probably what we need to address first. Overall, it was a decent performance from both teams. I just thought we should have been a little bit better individually.”

Binghamton heads to St. Bonaventure on Monday for a 7 pm game.