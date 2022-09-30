Men’s Soccer Looks to Bounce Back on the Road Against Concord

Wheeling, W.Va: The Cardinals (3-6-1, 3-4-1) are back on the road, competing in their second of a three game road trip. Saturday’s Matchup will take place in Concord, West Virginia as Wheeling University will take on Concord University at 12 PM. The Cardinals will be looking to get back to .500 within the conference.

The last time Wheeling University took the field, the Cardinals had to take on the number one men’s soccer team in the nation. Davis & Elkins have started the year undefeated, winning eight straight. Wheeling started off strong, as in the sixth minute, Freshman Diego Buenano scored his fourth goal of the season making the score 1-0. This would be only the second time all season the Senators have allowed an opponent to score.

After the assist from Salem Mwelwa to Buenano, the Cardinals would hold the lead for 2 minutes due to key saves from Carolos Molina. The momentum shifted during the 25th minute as the Senators were able to tie the game 1-1. As the game progressed Davis & Elkins took full control, eventually winning 9-1.

On the night, Wheeling was able to get off seven total shots, while out saving the Senators 14 to 4. Wheeling University will look to rebound against fellow Mountain East Conference opponent, Concord University. This will be the first of two matchups this season for these programs. Another conference win will help Wheeling continue to rise up the MEC standings.

The Matchups:

Facing off since 2002, Wheeling University has dominated Concord University. The overall series record belongs to Wheeling, 15-5-3. The Cardinals have also been very successful as Wheeling has only lost one game to Concord as the away team.

The last time both teams met was in October of 2021. Wheeling fell to the Mountain Lions 3-1. The long goal of the evening was scored by Richard Afolayanka in the 88th minute. On the evening Wheeling was able to outshoot Concord 24 to 12. The Cardinals look for Revenge on Saturday afternoon.

The Details:

Kick-off for Saturday afternoon’s game is scheduled for 12 PM at Concord University. You can watch the game live by clicking HERE or follow along with Live Stats by clicking HERE.