Men’s Soccer Lands Three on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Teams

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Rutgers men’s soccer placed third on the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Teams for the 2022 season. MD Myers earned First Team All-North Region honors while Jackson Temple and Hugo Le Guennec were named to the Third Team.

Flat Jackson Temple was selected to the Second All-North Region Team last season, this marks the first time the Scarlet Knights have earned honors in back-to-back seasons since 2002 and 2003.

Myers’ First Team pick is also the highest since 2015 when Jason Wright accomplished the same feat.

MD Myers

Myers has made a huge impact since transferring to Rutgers ahead of the 2022 fall season. He was unanimously named Big Ten Player of the Year as well as an All-Big Ten First Team selection.

After leading the Scarlet Knights to their first Big Ten Championship in program history, the Delran, New Jersey native was named Offensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament.

During the 2022 slate, Myers scored 13 goals and added seven assists for a conference-leading 33 points. He also ended the season ranked fourth in the Nation in goals (13), third in shots on goal per game (1.90) and fifth in total points (33). Not only did he pace the Big Ten in goals and points, but also shots (69) and shots on goal (40).

Myers was the only player in the Big Ten to reach double-digit goals and more than 20+ points. He found the back of the net in 10 outings, including three braces, and earned points in 13 contests.

Jackson Temple

Temple finished second on the team with 20 total points. His six goals also ranked second while his eight assists tied for first on the team.

Temple scored the game-winning goal against UAlbany (Sept. 13) in the. 5-1 win as well as the deciding PK against Wisconsin (Nov. 4) in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

In addition to the PK against the Badgers, Temple was huge for the Scarlet Knights during their historic Big Ten Tournament run, also netted a goal against Ohio State (Nov. 9) in the semifinals and an assist versus Indiana (Nov. 13) in the championship.

Temple’s three points in the conference tournament Landed him a spot on the Big Ten All-Tournament team.

Hugo Le Guennec

A leader for Rutgers on the back line, Le Guennec has played all 19 games he has been available for this season and turned in 16 matches with the full time allotment played.

Le Guennec recorded two goals and an assist against Northwestern (Sept. 17) and Michigan State (Oct. 16) this season for the first five points of his career. The Massy, ​​France native was selected to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week earlier this season and the Defensive Player of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.

