Men’s Soccer Knocked Off by Monmouth

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – The Stony Brook men’s soccer team was defeated by Monmouth, 3-0, on Friday night at Hesse Field on The Great Lawn. The meeting was the first between the Seawolves and Hawks since November 17, 2011, which ended in a scoreless draw.

Monmouth Struck first in the 26thth minute when Griffin Tomas found the back of the net off a feed from Ben Zakowski. The Hawks went on to add their second goal in the 39thth minute and third and final tally in the 79th minutes of play.

The Seawolves’ best two scoring chances came in the 65thth and 81St minutes, respectively. Has both scoring chances, Graduate midfielder Trausti Birgisson sent a pair of shots on target but was turned away by Monmouth’s goalkeeper Eryk Dymora.

STATS AND NOTES

Birgisson registered both of the Seawolves’ shots on goal in the game.

Senior goalkeeper Edmond Kaiser made a season-high eight saves in net. He has recorded five saves or more in all three of the games that he has appeared in this season.

Jon Jelercic , Moses Bakabulindi and Amit Magoz all tallied shots in the game.

NEXT UP

The Seawolves return to LaValle Stadium on Saturday, October 8, to face the College of Charleston at noon. It will be the first meeting between the teams in history.

