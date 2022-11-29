Men’s Soccer: Josh Roy Promoted to Associate Head Coach

Roy

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College head men’s soccer Coach Gregg Olson has announced that Josh Roy has been promoted to associate head coach. Roy just completed his sixth season as the Scots’ top assistant.

“Josh is known as the gold standard of coaches and recruiters,” Olson said. “We are Lucky to have him involved with our program and I am very proud that he has been named associate head coach. Josh has been a rock for our program and the department. The men’s soccer program’s future is bright.”

Roy has helped the men’s soccer program reach the MIAC Playoffs each year it has been held since his arrival in 2017, including three semifinal berths and an appearance in the finals. He is involved in every aspect of the program, from team and individual training to recruiting. Roy also plays an integral role in the promotion and coordination of the Scots’ annual prospect and youth camps. This past fall, the Scots went 7-2-1 in the MIAC to place third and had four players named to the All-MIAC team.

“I am immensely proud of the work we have done in the past six years to refine this program and serve our student-athletes in a holistic manner,” Roy said. “While we consistently raise our own standards, I believe this staff restructure will raise external expectations. Pushing our boundaries as a staff and my personal expectations as a Coach is an opportunity I relish.”

In addition to his duties with the men’s soccer team, Roy is an Assistant manager for the Leonard Center, Macalester’s state-of-the-art athletics and wellness complex. He also serves on the Athletic department’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

Before joining the staff at Macalester, Roy was an Assistant Coach for three years at Gustavus, where he trained and managed the Gusties’ reserve team, coordinated recruiting and provided administrative support for the program. Prior to his time at Gustavus, Roy worked for the Edina Soccer Club and the Eden Prairie Soccer Club in various coaching and administrative roles.

A native of Mankato, Minn., Roy graduated from Gustavus in 2007 with a degree in sociology/anthropology. He was a member of the Gusties’ soccer program from 2003-06 that advanced to the NCAA Tournament four times and won three MIAC playoff championships during his four years. The 2005 team advanced to the NCAA Division III Championship game.

Roy also has a Master’s degree in sport and recreation management from Concordia University-St. Paul. He currently holds a USSF ‘B’ license and a NSCAA Goalkeeper Level 1 & 2 diploma.