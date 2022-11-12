Men’s soccer hosts Yale on Senior Day

PROVIDENCE RI – The Brown men’s soccer team will host Yale this Saturday, Nov. 12 is Senior Day.

The Bears’ five-member senior class will be honored postgame. Owen Schwartz , Zakary Lawal , Brady Van Epps , Paul Elliott and Michael Chung make up the class.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at BrownBears.com/tickets prior to their arrival at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Fans should either download their digital tickets to display on a mobile device or print them at home prior to arrival.

Scouting the Bears (8-5-3, 0-3-3 Ivy)

Last week against Hartford, Jam’s Gogo Peters scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season. It also tied him for fifth in the conference.

scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season. It also tied him for fifth in the conference. Come on Dadzie recorded two assists against the Hawks, giving him a team-high four on the year.

Scouting the Bulldogs (6-4-5, 1-3-2 Ivy)

Yale is 0-3-2 in its previous five games with losses to Dartmouth, New Hampshire and Harvard, followed by two draws with Columbia and Cornell.

Paolo Carroll leads the Bulldogs in almost every Offensive category including goals (8), points (17), shots (44), shots on goal (20), and game-winning goals (3).

History

Yale leads the all-time series against Brown at 42-37-14, but in the most recent 12 meetings, the Bears are 7-2-3.

In 2021, Charlie Adams scored a late goal for Brown, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the two-goal deficit as the Bears fell 2-1.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.