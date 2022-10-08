Men’s Soccer Hosts Western Illinois

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE

Eastern Illinois (1-7-1, 0-3-0) vs. Western Illinois (0-6-4, 0-1-1)

October 8 at 11 AM

Lakeside Field

EIU Hosts WIU

Eastern Illinois men’s soccer hosts an early Matchup against an in-state foe in the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday, October 8. The Panthers come into Saturday’s match with an overall record of 1-7-1 and a Summit League record of 0-3 -0 following Wednesday night’s 2-1 road loss to Lindenwood. WIU comes into Charleston with an overall record of 0-6-4 and a record of 0-1-1 in Summit League play following a 2-1 out of conference home loss to Green Bay on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 11 AM CT.

Eccles Leading The Way On Offense

Sam Eccles has been the Panthers’ Offensive leader so far this season. The transfer from Hofstra leads the team with 21 shots, making him the first Panther to record 20+ shots in a season since David Girardi in 2019. Eccles also leads the team with nine shots on goal, and has scored four goals so far this season to go along with an assist. His four goals put him in a five-way tie for first in the conference. He is the first Panther to score at least four goals in a season since Tyler Oliver did so in 2015. He scored a goal off of a penalty kick in the 82nd minute of EIU’s opener at Green Bay for the Panthers’ first goal of the regular season, and netted his second goal in the 8th minute against IUPUI. Against Southern Indiana, he became the first Panther to score multiple goals in a game since Zach Medawattage did so in 2017. His 1.13 points per game lead the Summit League.

Elsewhere is an offense, Delphi Sabu found the back of the net in the 72nd minute to help secure a tie against Xavier, while Julian Smith netted what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 15th minute at Purdue Fort Wayne off of a pass from Eccles. Lesego Maloma scored his first career goal at Lindenwood off of an assist from Prince Okonny .

Smith Locks It Down At Goalkeeper

Chad Smith has played a team-high 762 minutes at goalkeeper this season for EIU. He played all 90 minutes at Purdue Fort Wayne, earning his first shutout of the season en route to a Panther win. His four first half saves against Xavier single-handedly kept the Panthers in the game and his save in the second half preserved the eventual tie. He accumulated a career-high 13 saves and allowed just two goals despite facing 51 shots in EIU’s game against Dayton. Smith’s 4.78 saves per game lead the Summit League and rank 16th in the nation. His 43 total saves rank second in the conference and 19th in the nation. As a team, EIU leads the conference and ranks ninth in the nation with 5.33 saves per game and ranks second in the conference in total team saves with 46.

Looking At The Leathernecks

Western Illinois is led by 26th-year head Coach Eric Johnson. The Leathernecks are led offensively by Muazu Sagir and Xavier Brown, both of whom have scored two goals this season. Brown is third on the team with 11 shots on the season, while Sofian Maghozu and Arian Mehrang lead WIU in shots with 19 and 16, respectively. At goalkeeper, Alex Flowers leads the Summit League with 44 saves.

Spallinger, Okonny Make Early Impact

Freshman Forward Jude Spallinger scored a goal in EIU’s home exhibition win over Parkland CC. Okonny delivered the assist on the goal and also scored a goal of his own in the win. Spallinger also has one assist on the season and four shots. Okonny has recorded six shots so far this season.

Smith, Hamler Named Players To Watch

Chad Hamler and Julian Smith have been named Summit League Preseason Players to Watch. Hamler comes into this season having made 35 starts at Midfielder for the Panthers. He scored a game-winning goal a season ago in the Panthers’ win at IUPUI and recorded two goals in EIU’s exhibition win over Parkland Community College. Hamler leads all returning Panthers with 14 shots recorded a season ago. Smith appeared in all 15 games for EIU a season ago, including six starts. He scored a game-winning goal in EIU’s home win over St. Thomas.

Series History

Saturday will mark the 61st all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Leathernecks. The Panthers lead the all-time series 35-19-6. WIU won last year’s meeting 1-0 in Macomb.

Upcoming

The Panthers will take on another in-state opponent as they travel to an out-of-conference road matchup with the Bradley Braves on Tuesday, October 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM CT.