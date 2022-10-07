Men’s Soccer Hosts West Virginia Saturday Night

West Virginia (2-6-2, 0-1-2) at Old Dominion (4-3-2, 1-0-1)

When: 7 pm – Saturday

Where: ODU Soccer Complex

Stream: https://es.pn/3V4lg8A

Live Stats: https://bit.ly/3dXzrv9

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s soccer team will return to the friendly confines of the ODU Soccer Complex on Saturday night to host West Virginia in a Sun Belt Conference Matchup at 7 pm

ODU (4-3-2, 1-0-1) enters the match after a tough 1-0 loss at eighth-ranked Maryland on September 30. Tristan Jenkins is tied for third in the Sun Belt with five goals for ODU. Michael Statham leads the league in save percentage (.870) and second in goals against average (0.67).

West Virginia (2-6-2, 0-1-2) heads to Norfolk after a 0-0 draw with South Carolina on October 1. Ryan Crooks leads the team in points (8), assists (4) and shares lead in goals with two. Jackson Lee has three clean sheets to his credit having made 18 saves in 10 matches.

The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 3-1-2 as this will be the first meeting since 2010.

Following this match, Old Dominion will then head to Marshall to face the Thundering Herd on October 15 at 7:15 pm