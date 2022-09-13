Men’s Soccer Hosts UAlbany for Midweek Contest

PISCATAWAY, NJ – For the first time in program history, the Rutgers men’s soccer team (2-1-2) will face the University at Albany (1-3-1) at Yurcak Field on Tuesday, Sept. 13 (7 p.m.).

Last Time Out

In its first meeting in 29 years, Rutgers defeated Rider, 2-1, on Sept. 9 to stay unbeaten through three games. Jason Bouregy and MD Myers each tallied goals for the Scarlet Knights to close out the first half, while the Broncs added a score to start the second half. Aurie Briscoe made his second start of the season in net, earning two saves.

Stakiwics Elevated

After six seasons with the Rutgers men’s soccer team, Tyler Stakiwicz has been elevated to associate head coach. Stakiwicz will continue his work, leading the Scarlet Knights goalkeeper unit. He joins fellow associate head Coach Gavin Wyse in the role.

“Tyler is one of the best young coaches in the country,” head Coach Jim McElderry said. “Since my arrival at RU, ‘Staks’ has been invaluable in training, on the recruiting trails and helping to set a winning culture at Rutgers. Staks is connected in the youth Ranks throughout the country and has worked as youth soccer Coach at PDA, MLS Next Club, for the past seven years. After leading the U17 team to the national final, he was recently named PDA Boys Academy Director. I feel fortunate to have him committed to Rutgers for 2022 and years to come.”

Spreading the Love

Through five outings, the Scarlet Knights have seen six unique goal scorers for a total of 10 goals.

MD Myers leads the pack with five scores after securing braces against Omaha (Aug. 25) and Yale (Sept. 5) in addition to a goal against Rider (Sept. 9). Pablo Avila , Jackson Temple , Ian Abbey , Joey Zalinsky and Jason Bouregy have also added goals for RU.

B1G Time

Since arriving in Piscataway, New Jersey in the offseason from High Point, MD Myers has made a big impact at both Rutgers and in the Big Ten.

The senior forward paces the conference in four categories including: goals (5), shots (21), shots on goal (13) and points (11). His nine shots against Yale also tops the conference as well as his pair of two-goal outings.

Welcoming the Newcomers

McElderry and his staff added 11 newcomers to the Squad in the offseason, including three transfers and seven freshmen.

Transfers MD Myers (High Point), Sahab Kular (Cleveland State), Nick Spittle (Seneca [OCAA]), Zach Riviere (Georgetown) and freshmen William Baker , Sam Delgado , Ian Abbey , Nestor Cabrera , Cole Cruthers , Ciaran Dalton and Dylan Van Der Walt were all welcomed to the team.

The freshmen trio of Abbey, Cruthers and Dalton have already made an impact on the team this season. Dalton Tops the goalkeepers with three starts and eight saves while Abbey has recorded one goal and made two starts. Cruthers has started four contests so far, playing 315 minutes.

Back Again

The Scarlet Knights return 20 student-athletes overall and 11 players with eight or more starts from the 2021 roster that went 9-6-2, the most wins in a campaign since 2015. Notably, All-Region and All-Big Ten selection Jackson Temple and All-Big Ten Freshman Team Picks Matthew Acosta and Joey Zalinsky will be returning to the roster.

One Last Go

Graduate students Thomas DeVizio and Pablo Avila made the decision in the offseason to return to the pitch for their final year of eligibility. Last season, the two veterans combined for 13 points, including three goals and seven assists.

The pair is already proving to be productive as DeVizio has played 312 minutes and Avila added a score and an assist so far this slate.

Scouting the Great Danes

After starting off their season with a tie against Boston University (1-1), UAlbany fell in its next three matches, dropping decisions to Lafayette (0-2), Fairfield (0-1) and Marist (1-2). The Great Danes picked up their first win of the season this past Friday against Penn (1-0).

Pantelis Panteli leads his team with two scores while Shafique Wilson paces the goalkeepers with 10 saves.

On the Schedule

The team will get comfortable playing in front of a home crowd at Yurcak this season, with 11 home games. Rutgers will play six road games, including two nonconference and four Big Ten matches.

After opening the season with a pair of games in Nebraska, the Scarlet Knights will enjoy a five-game homestand, starting with Princeton, before traveling to Wisconsin on Sept. 23.

Rutgers will get one more three-game stretch at home to start off the month of October before trading home-away games to end the 2022 regular season.

Looking Ahead

Rutgers will open Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 17 against Northwestern at 7 pm The contest will end the five game homestand for the team at Yurcak Field.

