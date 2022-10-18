Men’s Soccer Hosts South Carolina Wednesday Night

South Carolina (5-4-3, 1-1-2) at Old Dominion (5-4-2, 2-1-1)

When: 7 pm – Wednesday

Where: ODU Soccer Complex – Norfolk

Watch: click here

Live Stats: click here

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s soccer team Returns to the home pitch of the ODU Soccer Complex on Wednesday night for a key Sun Belt Conference Matchup hosting South Carolina at 7 pm

ODU (5-4-2, 2-1-1) enters the contest after a thrilling 2-1 win at fourth-ranked Marshall on Saturday night. Eberle and Samuel Mar Kristinsson each had goals off corner kicks for the Monarchs. Eberle connected in the 16thth minute, while Kristinsson put the Monarchs up 2-0 in the 64thth minute. Both off of feeds by Louis Beckett .

Tristan Jenkins leads the team in scoring with five goals and 10 points, while Eberle and Jonas Schmalbach are next with seven points each. Eberle has three goals and one assist, while Schmalbach has two goals and three assists. Freshman Michael Statham is 11th nationally in save percentage (.836) and leads the conference in saves (38), saves per game (1.18) and save percentage.

South Carolina (5-4-3, 1-1-2) comes into the match after a 1-1 draw against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Peter Clement scored in the 71St minute to level the match with the Chanticleers. Adam Luckhurst leads South Carolina with three goals and four assists for 10 points. Logan Frost is next with two goals and two assists for six points. Ben Alexander has allowed 16 goals in 12 matches for a 1.34 goals against average for the Gamecocks.

Old Dominion leads the all-time series 9-5-1 after winning the last matchup 3-2 at South Carolina to end the 2021 season.

The Monarchs will next head to Conway, South Carolina for a Sunday night matchup with Coastal Carolina in a 7 pm kick.