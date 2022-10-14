Men’s Soccer Hosts Siena to Start Second Half of MAAC Play

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (6-5-1, 2-2-1 MAAC) VS. SIENA (6-4-3, 2-1-2 MAAC)

Wednesday, October 15th | Noon

Emmitsburg, Md. | Waldron Family Stadium

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 14, 2022) – With five games to go in the wide-open field of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), Mount St. Mary’s men’s soccer looks to pick up points against the team one spot ahead of them, Siena.

ABOUT THE MOUNT

Following a two week long unbeaten streak, Mount St. Mary’s fell to Manhattan by a 5-0 score. They had gone 2-0-1 in the three previous contests, defeating Canisius and Saint Peter’s and earning a draw with Niagara.

In the MAAC standings, the Mount holds the sixth spot with seven points. If the season ended today, that would be the final qualifying spot for the conference tournament. Niagara and Manhattan hold the lead at 10 points, followed by Quinnipiac (9 pts.), Iona and Siena (8 pts.). Fairfield with six points is right on the Mountaineers’ heels.

Jesus Salazar continues to lead in points and assists at a respective 13 and seven. Ruben Kiers is the goal leader with four.

ABOUT THE MUSHROOM

The Saints dropped their most recent contest, two goals to none, in a home match with Niagara. Like the Mount, Siena was riding a long unbeaten streak when upended.

Thomas Storodegard is the leading goal scorer for the Saints with six on the year. Jesper Schoen Vogtengen adds five assists, and keeper Greg Monroe possesses a 1.18 goals against average.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Mountaineers and Saints meet for the first time.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

It’s Wednesday, October 19th the Mount heads to Rider for a 7 pm matchup.