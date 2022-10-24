Men’s soccer hosts Rhode Island, Princeton this week

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s soccer team will host Rhode Island this Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 pm and Princeton this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Sunday’s game will air on ESPNU.

Fans attending Sunday’s contest against Princeton can gain free admission by wearing a Halloween costume.

Scouting the Bears (6-4-2, 0-2-2 Ivy)

Brown’s .92 goals against average is the second best mark in the Ivy League, behind only Penn’s .69.

Henrik Weiper’s five shutouts on the year lead the conference. His .786 save percentage is second.

Scouting the Rams (6-1-7, 2-1-4 A10)

The Rams have tied in each of their last two games, a scoreless affair at VCU and a 1-1 draw at Loyola.

Patrick Agyemang leads URI with 16 points on the year from seven goals and two assists. Edvin Castaneda and Patrick Gryczewski are tied for the team lead of four assists.

Scouting the Tigers (5-5-2, 1-2-1 Ivy)

After opening Ivy play with a win over Dartmouth, Princeton has gone 0-2-1 over their last three league games with losses to Yale and Cornell and a tie with Columbia.

The Tigers average 1.58 goals per game, while allowing opponents to score 1.33 times per contest.

