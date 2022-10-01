Men’s Soccer Hosts Providence for BIG EAST Home Opener

CHICAGO – DePaul men’s soccer is set to begin BIG EAST play at Wish Field when they take on the Providence Friars on Saturday afternoon. The Alumni Day Matchup is set to kickoff at 1 pm CT and can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network presented by SoFi on FloSports.

The Alumni Day, presented by Shake Shack, Celebration will begin at 12 pm CT with a reception under the ‘L’ tracks. Alumni can RSVP to receive up to five complimentary tickets using the link on the side of the webpage.

Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day will also be taking place. All Faculty and staff can walk up to the ticket window and receive up to four free tickets, as well as a $10 Concession voucher.

DePaul (3-2-3) is looking to get back into the win column after a 3-0 setback against Penn last weekend. This will be the Blue Demons second conference Matchup of the season, as they tied 1-1 with Butler on Sept. 17.

Providence (2-2-4) enters the conference Matchup following two-straight draws, at Villanova and vs. Seton Hall. The Friars have earned wins against Siena College and the University of New Hampshire this season.

This will be the 11th meeting between the Friars and the Blue Demons. Providence leads the series 5-2-3.

Providence Info