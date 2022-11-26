Men’s Soccer Hosts Pittsburgh for Sweet 16 on Sunday – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky men’s soccer (15-0-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) will continue its NCAA Tournament run on Sunday hosting Pittsburgh (10-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) for a 6 pm EST match at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

After receiving the top overall No. 1 seed for the first time in program history and a first-round bye, the Wildcats made their tournament debut last Sunday defeating South Florida, 4-0. Freshman keeper Casper Mols earned UK’s 11th clean sheet while Martin Soereide, Casper Grening, Clay Holstad and Max Miller scored. Nick Gutmann, who leads the Nation in Total Assists and Assists per Game, earned his 18th assist on the season.

UK is the only undefeated NCAA Division I men’s soccer program in the nation following an unbeaten regular season, resulting in the Sun Belt Conference Regular Season title, and a victorious conference tournament with the Cats winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament trophy.

Pittsburgh began its postseason journey falling to Virginia, 0-1 in the ACC Conference Tournament, but received a bid for the NCAA Tournament where the Panthers defeated Cleveland State 2-1 in Pittsburgh. To advance to the Sweet 16, the Panthers defeated No. 16 Akron, 3-0 in Ohio.

Sunday’s contest will be the first between Kentucky and Pittsburgh, starting a new all-time series record for the two programs.

Post-season matches will require a ticket. Tickets are $10 for adults (19-64), $5 for youth/seniors (3-18 & 65+) and children 2 and under will be admitted free. Wildcat Sports Passes, K Fund Sports Passes and UK employee IDs are not valid for post-season matches. UK Students may show their ID outside the gate at the ticket trailer to receive a complimentary ticket paid for by UK Athletics Marketing.

Live stats will be available for the Sunday’s match. Fans can also stream the contest live on ESPN+.

