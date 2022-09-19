Men’s Soccer Hosts Pair Of Matches This Week Against UMass Lowell, Duquesne

University of Massachusetts Men’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 8 & 9 Massachusetts (5-0-2 Overall, 1-0-1 Atlantic 10) vs. UMass Lowell (1-4-1 Overall) | Massachusetts vs. Duquesne (6-0-1 Overall, 1-0-0 A-10) Date | Time Tuesday, Sept. 20 / 4 pm | Saturday, Sept. 24 / 1 p.m Location Amherst, Mass. (Rudd Field) Live Statistics UMass Lowell | Duquesne Watch UMass Lowell (ESPN+) | Duquesne (ESPN+) Twitter @UMassMSoccer Instagram UMass Men’s Soccer Facebook UMass Men’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team hosts a pair of matches at Rudd Field this week beginning with UMass Lowell Tomorrow at 4 pm The Minutemen will play their Atlantic 10 home opener on Saturday at 1 pm against Duquesne.

Hot Start

The Minutemen are unbeaten through the first seven games of the season for the first time since the 2006 campaign. UMass opened the 2006 season with a 6-0-1 record.

Hughes Among National Leaders

Alec Hughes Ranks among the top-10 in multiple categories while leading the Atlantic 10 in goals, points, and shot accuracy. The junior ranks 11th nationally in total goals with five and ranks 13th in total points with 12. Hughes also ranks 14th in shots on goal per game and ranks 19th in both goals per game and shot accuracy.

The Squad

The Minutemen rank second nationally in shot accuracy with .593 and rank 11th in win-loss-tie percentage at .857. UMass also sits 12th in total goals with 17 and holds the 14th-best goal differential in the country. Defensively, the Minutemen rank 29th in goals against average.

Last Time Out

UMass picked up a 3-1 road win at Dartmouth before recording a 0-0 draw on the road at VCU on Saturday. The win against Dartmouth marked five straight wins for the Minutemen as Alec Hughes scored twice in the opening 21 minutes before Brad Moccio scored his first Collegiate goal in the 44th minute. In Saturday’s draw at VCU, UMass outshot the Rams 11 to four over the final 45 minutes and put five shots on target.

Looking Ahead

The Minutemen return to non-conference play on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Vermont as part of three straight road matches before resuming A-10 play on the road at Fordham on Saturday, Oct. 1. UMass Returns home to Rudd Field for two straight games on Oct. 8 as part of three games at home remaining following this week’s action.