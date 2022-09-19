Men’s Soccer Hosts No. 21 Lipscomb Tuesday – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 6 Kentucky men’s soccer team (4-0-2, 0-0-1 Sun Belt) will host No. 21 Lipscomb (5-0-1, 2-0-0 ASUN) for a Tuesday night matchup at 7:30 pm ET at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

The Wildcats are coming off a 1-1 draw against Sun Belt Conference opponent No. 7 Marshall. The Bell was packed with nearly 3,000 fans as UK began conference play. Tuesday night will be the last home match in Lexington before the Cats begin a two-match road stint against Georgia State and James Madison.

The last time Kentucky and Lipscomb went head-to-head was in the postseason of 2018. The Wildcats defeated the Bison 2-1 in Lexington.

Tuesday’s match will celebrate local Lexington youth soccer teams for Youth Teams Night. In addition to an evening full of Kentucky men’s soccer, young fans will get to enjoy Inflatables among other promotions.

Admission to The Bell is free of charge and parking will be first-come, first-served. A large crowd is expected, so fans are asked to arrive early to ensure a smooth entrance into the stadium. Berm seating, as always, will be available Tuesday night.

Live stats will be available for the match by clicking here. Fans can also stream the contest live on ESPN+.

For the latest on Kentucky Men’s Soccer, follow @UKMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKAthletics.com.